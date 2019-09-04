{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Saints picked up their first Ocean League boys water polo victory of the season with a 17-8 victory over the St. Joseph Knights Wednesday afternoon at the Saints’ Karl Bell Aquatic Center.

“It was a big win, a much needed win,” said Santa Maria coach Dylan Takanishi. “Everyone stepped up today. The boys played with a lot of intensity.”

Santa Maria (2-7, 1-1 Ocean) was led by Nate Andrade and Drew Kringel with five goals apiece, Brayan Nunez with three, Justin Gutierrez with two and single goals from Raymond Rodriguez and Luis Guerrero.

St. Joseph’s Justin Jones scored five times. The Knights also got single goals from Aden Anderson, Mason Armstrong and Ryan Zimmerman.

Nunez scored early in the first quarter 1-0.

Two goals by Andrade followed by Nunez’s second score gave Santa Maria a 4-0 lead before the Knights were able to get their first good scoring chance against Santa Maria goal keeper Luis Guerrero.

St. Joseph’s Jones found the net late in the first quarter to get the Knights on the scoreboard  but the Saints answered with goals by Kringel and Gutierrez to give Santa Maria a 6-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

090419 SJ SM BWP 04.JPG

St. Joseph High's Aden Anderson scores a goal against Santa Maria Wednesday at Santa Maria high.

The pace slowed a bit in the second quarter before Rodriguez scored at the 5:06 mark to put Santa Maria up 7-1.

Santa Maria made it 10-1 on two goals by Andrade (at 3:55 and 2:12), and another Kringel score (at 1:52) before the Knights’ Anderson found a corner of the net at the 45-second mark that made the score 10-2 at the half.

“It was a rough first half,” said St. Joseph coach Bianca McNeil. “We came back in the second half, put some points on the board and were able to slow down their offense.”

“Our defense was the main reason we won today,” said Takanishi. “We forced a lot of turnovers, made them uncomfortable. We got every player in the game and they all executed well. Really, our whole roster stood out today.”

Santa Maria kept the pressure on in the second half, extending its lead to 14-5 at the end of the third quarter.

St. Joseph kept battling, scoring the first two goals of the fourth quarter on identical plays when Jones went in for a two-meter shot from directly in front of backup goalkeeper Jullien Sepulveda. Sepulveda was able to block the initial shot both times but Jones grabbed the rebound, fired and scored.

After Andrade scored from 5-meters out at 4:36 to give the Saints a 15-7 lead, Zimmerman notched the Knights’ final goal at 3:12 of the fourth quarter.

090419 SJ SM BWP 03.JPG

Santa Maria's Nate Andrade shoots and scores one of his five goals in the Saints 17-8 victory over St. Joseph Wednesday at Santa Maria High.

Guerrero was Santa Maria’s starting goal keeper but came out of the net to play in the field in the fourth quarter. He scored Santa Maria’s 16th goal with a shot past St. Joseph backup keeper Crosby Hamperson into the lower right corner.

“Luis is in the cage all the time. He doesn’t go out in the field that often,” said Takanishi. “Getting to play the field and score a goal was a real treat for him. Every player on the team was able to take at least one shot on goal today.”

090419 SJ SM BWP 05.JPG

Santa Maria High School's Brayan Nunez applies defensive pressure to St. Joseph's Justin Jones during Wednesday's boys water polo match at Santa Maria High.

Hamperson came in for starting keeper Luc Licoscos who was injured in the second quarter.

Licoscos finished with two saves, Hamperson blocked seven Santa Maria shots.

Kringel closed out the scoring with a shot that slipped by Hamperson at 1:19.

“It was a tough game,” said McNeil. “I wish it was closer but we’ll learn from this, get better and be ready for them when we meet again later in the season.

“This team has a lot of talent. We know what to work on. We have a few days off to practice so we can focus on the future.”

St. Joseph is off until next week when they play at Lompoc at the Lompoc Aquatic Center on Monday and Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.

Santa Maria is off until next Tuesday when they host Cabrillo. The Saints follow that next Wednesday with a game against Lompoc at the LAC.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0