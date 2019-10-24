The Santa Barbara Dons wrapped up the Channel League boys water polo regular season title with a 12-6 victory over the Santa Ynez Pirates Thursday afternoon at the Santa Ynez High pool.
The Dons were a perfect 5-0 in league games, wrapping up the No. 1 seed for next week’s Channel League tournament.
Santa Ynez finished the league season at 2-3 (17-5 overall), with a non-league home game on Friday against Carpinteria to close out their regular season.
The Pirates are the No. 4 seed in next week’s tournament and will face No. 5 Cabrillo in the first round when the tournament begins Tuesday at Dos Pueblos High School.
At halftime of last Friday's Homecoming game against Cabrillo, Quincy Valle, a senior on the Santa Ynez football team, had to sprint to the gi…
Addison Hawkins led the Pirates’ attack with two goals. Clayton Davidson, Henry Allen, Jace Grieco and Jacob Thielst each scored once.
“Addison had a good game. He got a couple really good shots,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “Henry and Clay – other teams know about them. Taking them out of the equation today opened up Addison more and he produced.”
In goal, Tristan Linder had three blocked shots and Drake Clark had four.
The Dons were led by Adam Coffin with six goals. Sean O’Brien and Chase Raisin each scored twice and Jordan Hayes and Adam Rubinyi each put one into the net.
Hunter Brownell had five saves for Santa Barbara.
The Dons pressed the attack early, putting two shots on goal that Linder blocked before the Pirates got off their first shot.
But that shot was good when, with a man advantage, Davidson blasted a shot past Brownell for a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first quarter.
Santa Barbara’s swarming defense then held Santa Ynez to just one more first quarter shot after the Davidson goal.
Righetti linebacker Joseph Cardenas has been voted the Player of the Week for Week Eight of the high school football season.
You have free articles remaining.
“We know Santa Ynez has some pretty good players,” said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh. “Henry Allen and Clayton Davidson can hurt you so we tried to put the pressure on them from the start. They’ve also got two good goalies and we wanted to put as many shots on net as we could.”
O’Brien tied the score with a shot from 5-meters out at 3:14.
And then, Coffin went on an offensive binge, scoring the next four goals, one a penalty shot and three from 2-meters out, in a span of 1:40 to give the Dons a 5-1 lead as the first quarter wound down.
“Adam isn’t usually a big scorer but they had really good coverage on our best scorers, Sean and Chase, and Adam really stepped up, especially in the first quarter when he got us a big lead,” said Walsh. “Sean did a really good job off the ball and Chase was really great in getting us a couple man advantages on Santa Ynez ejections.”
“We got in a hole early, which is not a good game plan, especially against a team like Santa Barbara,” said Kalkowski. “The Santa Barbara team is filled with strong players. They’re smart and know how to put the ball in the goal.”
If the Arroyo Grande football team saves its best for last, concerning the regular season anyway, the Eagles figure to complete an unbeaten — …
Santa Barbara kept the pressure up in the second quarter, scoring two goals in the first minute.
Raisin rifled a shot from 5-meters out at 6:36 and Haynes scored from in close at 6:11 to put Santa Barbara up 7-2.
Both teams netted two goals apiece down the stretch and Santa Barbara went into halftime with a 9-3 lead.
“We need to move the ball more against a strong defense like Santa Barbara,” said Kalkowski. “And they’ve got a good goal keeper. We took a lot of shots right at him.”
Santa Barbara scored three times in the third quarter and was shut out in the fourth.
But Santa Ynez was only able to match those three second half goals — two in the third quarter and one in the fourth — as the Channel League regular season came to a close.
“We didn’t give up,” said Kalkowski. “We made some adjustments in the second half that worked but they just had too much of a lead.”