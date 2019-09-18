Righetti's boys started the boys-girls water polo doubleheader Wednesday against Morro Bay with a rout.
Righetti's girls ended it with one.
The Righetti boys water polo team defeated Morro Bay 19-7 to begin the varsity festivities at Rob Knight Pool on the Righetti High campus.
The girls followed that up with a 13-6 win over the Pirates. Morro Bay's girls and boys teams moved into the Ocean League after winning league championships last year.
Righetti boys
Though coach Kyle Shaffer wasn't pleased with every pass, defensive play and shot on goal, he was happy enough with the result.
The Warriors scored eight times in the first quarter, with three of those coming from senior Kai Kiramitsos.
Morro Bay settled down a bit in the second quarter scoring twice while allowing only three goals to the Warriors, who led 11-3 at the break.
Righetti then scored four more times in the third quarter, with Ethan Streker striking twice for goals, as the Warriors led 15-5.
Righetti outscored Morro Bay 4-2 in the fourth and final quarter.
Kiramitsos tallied five times in the win.
Ean Weaver, David Rodriguez and Streker each scored three times for Righetti as Eric Hidalgo scored twice. Kayden Hernandez and Blake Cornelson tallied one goal apiece.
Righetti goalkeeper Nathan Boyer had six steals and five saves.
Righetti is scheduled to play at La Serna on Friday resume Mountain League play on Sept. 24 with a home game against Atascadero at 4 p.m.
Righetti girls
Emily Lopez powered the Warriors on both ends of the pool with five steals and four goals in the 13-6 win for Righetti.
Two other Warriors scored four goals apiece: Sidney Alter and Quinn McGinty.
Kayli Hernandez also scored.
Madisyn Cutliff saw time in the cage and she made nine saves. Ella Hood had three saves for Righetti in the Mountain League win.
Boys water polo
Nipomo boys 14, St. Joseph 7
The Titans broke open a close Ocean League game at Paul Nelson Pool with six unanswered goals in a span from the second quarter into the third.
Louis DiModica and Cameron Porter scored five goals each for the Titans. Porter scored the first three Nipomo fourth quarter goals.
Justin Jones scored three St. Joseph goals, and Luke Zimmerman and Aiden Anderson scored two goals apiece.
Cross Country
Santa Maria boys 15, Coast Union 50
Santa Maria girls 15, Coast Union no score
Santa Maria’s boys and girls teams each racked up a perfect score in this non-league meet at Coast Union. The boys and girls teams each ran a three-mile course.
Competing without their top runner, Yair Torres, Santa Maria’s boys had a 44-second gap between their first scoring runner and their fifth.
Santa Maria’s Luis Diaz won in 16 minutes, 5 seconds. Scoring teammates Chris Cervantes (16:15), Jedric Callado (16:31), Efrain Gutierrez (16:42) and Arquime DeJesus (16:49) followed.
Dolores Nogales won the girls race in 20:55. Rocio Zamora (21:09), Marisol Santiago (21:31), Yadira Tello (21:40) and Joseline Meza (21:55) followed for the Saints.
Coast Union’s girls did not have enough runners to score.
Righetti softball and girls golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. Individuals may sign up on their own or as a team and participants can designate which sport their donation should go to. Tee sponsorships are available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or can be obtained by contacting Brian Tomooka, who coaches girls golf and softball at Righetti High. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the Righetti High girls golf and softball program.
Hancock cross country team seeks stationary bikes
The Hancock College women's cross country team is seeking stationary bikes for team workouts.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Louie Quintana at 805-705-3299. Quintana has said he is willing to pick up the bikes if they are in a nearby location.