Boys water polo
Righetti 15, Clovis North 11
After seeing the Clovis North Broncos’ Bohdi Bowden tie the game at 1-all with the first of his game-high five goals, the Righetti Warriors took command and gradually pulled away to move into the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals boys water polo.
The No. 4 Warriors, who played Saturday's game at their home Rob Knight Pool, will play at No. 1 Clovis Buchanan Wednesday in the semis. The start time had not been set at press time.
After Bowden tied the game on a five-meter penalty shot at the 5:O1 mark of the first quarter, Kai Karamitsos scored about 30 seconds later to put the Warriors ahead for good.
Karamitsos and Eric Hidalgo put in four goals apiece for Righetti. Daniel Rodriguez put in three.
As the first half wore on, a swarming Righetti defense usually thwarted whatever the Broncos tried to do on offense. When the visitors did have an open shot, Righetti goalkeeper Nathan Boyer thwarted it.
After the Broncos blocked two consecutive shots, the Warriors went to the lob. It worked. Righetti scored three times that way.
The teams traded goals the third quarter then Hidalgo popped loose, took a pass from Karamitsos and scored early in the fourth to make it 13-7.
The Righetti lead reached 15-7. The last 2:49 the Warriors, trying to play keep away with the ball, kept turning it over instead.
The Broncos finished with four goals during that span, but things were academic by then.
Top seed Buchanan beat Righetti, the No. 3 seed, 14-3 at Fresno State in the 2018 Division 1 title game.
Girls water polo
Clovis East 8, Righetti 4
CLOVIS — The No. 4 Timberwolves downed the No. 5 Warriors in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
"We had plenty of opportunities," Righetti coach Chris Yee said in a text. "We just didn't quite execute the way we wanted to.
"It was a tough loss but a great season."
The Warriors won in the first round after finishing second once again to Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League.
Emily Lopez, Sidney Alter, Chloe Porter and Quinn McGinty scored a goal apiece for Righetti. Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood made nine saves.