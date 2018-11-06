Righetti will be a slight underdog in its first CIF Central Section boys water polo playoff semifinal.
The third-seeded Warriors (20-11) will play at second seed Fresno Clovis North (23-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in one Division 1 semi. Top seed Clovis Buchanan hosts No. 4 Clovis in the other.
Clovis North and Righetti have played once this year. The Broncos edged the Warriors 11-9 Oct. 20 at the Steve Pal Tournament.
Righetti, like most area athletic programs, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
The Warriors made their first Central Section playoff game a success last Saturday, pulling away in the second half to beat No. 6 seed Clovis East 16-9 in the quarterfinals. Righetti drew a first-round bye.
Righetti had a good inaugural Mountain League Tournament, winning its two tournament games easily to take the tournament and league championships, and the Warriors carried the momentum to their first Central League playoff game.
The Warriors have a strong goalkeeper, Tanner Scott, who has shown he knows when to come out of the goal mouth to challenge an opposing attack and when to stay back.
Righetti has characteristically relied heavily on its counter game, and the Warriors' counter game clicked as the game went along Saturday.
The Warriors have several tough defenders, and they have a lot of capable scorers including Trey Watkins, Layne Porter, Jaden Green and Tyler Almaguer.
Clovis North finished second in the Tri River League behind Buchanan. Buchanan ran the table at 10-0 in league play. Clovis North was 7-3.
No individual statistics were available for the Broncos, who scored in double figures while holding their opponents to single digit scoring 15 times.
Clovis North is heavily senior-junior oriented. The Broncos have 10 seniors and eight juniors on their 21-man roster.
Righetti has 10 seniors and eight juniors on its 18-man roster.
Arroyo Grande falls in CIF-CS girls tennis finals
CLOVIS — Top-ranked Clovis North defeated No. 2 Arroyo Grande 6-3 for the CIF Central Section Division 1 girls tennis championship Tuesday.
"That team was just too deep for us," veteran Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister said in a text.
The Eagles were in the Central Section playoffs for the first time after Arroyo Grande's athletic program switched from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
Sisters Delanie and Peyton Dunkle each picked up a singles win for Arroyo Grande. Peyton Dunkle and Emma Mostajo won their doubles match 6-0, 6-0 for the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo tied for the inaugural Mountain League championship. Top seed Delanie Dunkle defeated her second-seeded sister for the CIF Central Section Individual Singles Tournament championship last Saturday.
In a close Division 3 final, Mission Prep won the division championship 5-4 Tuesday over Tulare Western.