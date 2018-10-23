The Righetti boys water polo team's best offense was a good defense Tuesday, and the Warriors cruised into another league championship game, the inaugural Mountain League Tournament one.
Righetti's defense generated counter attack after counter attack against overwhelmed Atascadero, and the Warriors beat the Greyhounds 20-4 in a Mountain League semifinal at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
Eight Righetti players scored. Trey Watkins and Daniel Rodriguez put in four goals apiece, and Layne Porter and Ryan Lucas both had three.
Top seed Righetti will play No. 3 San Luis Obispo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Righetti for the tournament championship. That one will also determine the league champion.
The Tigers pushed the Warriors hard at Sinsheimer Pool in San Luis Obispo during the regular season before Righetti won 11-9.
The Warriors (19-10) went 8-0 in the Mountain League during the regular season. The fourth-seeded Greyhounds (14-14) went 2-6 in league play.
Righetti won the last several PAC 8 League championships before joining most of the area athletic programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
Tuesday, "We had some good passes to set up some easy chances, took advantage and we got up seven or eight (goals) to set the tone very early," said Kyle Shaffer who, along with Knight, is a veteran Righetti co-coach.
"There were 10 guys on our bench, and everyone got significant playing time."
The Warriors led 7-0 after the first quarter. scored the first 11 goals of the game and led 12-1 at halftime.
The Greyhounds centered most of their offense around the two-meter area and to either side of it, and Atascadero goalkeeper Noah Meade often simply couldn't find an open man to pass to after one of Righetti's frequent scores.
Righetti goalkeeper Tanner Scott would make one of his 10 saves or one of his teammates would make a steal and the Warriors' faster swimmers would simply beat the Greyhounds down the pool. One of them would take the long transition pass from Scott or one of his mates and then Righetti would get an easy score.
The Warriors scored just once on their first three possessions. They scored five straight times after that.
Four different players scored Righetti's first four goals. Jaden Green popped in the first one at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter, Watkins scored at 4:44, Rodriguez popped in a shot at 4:28 and Lucas tallied at 3:45.
"Our transition game was good, but we can always improve," said Green after he helped lead a swarming Righetti defense.
"On defense, our communication was good in the beginning then it dropped off."
Shaffer said, "That was natural," after his team got such a big early lead. The Warriors got the big early start, "Then we were on cruise control," the co-coach said.
"It was a solid effort on both sides of the ball."
Scott drew some of the biggest yells from the Righetti bench when he stopped Owen Poist's five-meter penalty shot in the second half then stopped Poist's rebound shot.
"I was hyped up and excited, and I think that helped me stop those shots," said Scott.
Poist led Atascadero's scoring with two goals, and he got the Greyhounds on the board. Poist stole the ball from Scott and threw in a backhand shot at the 3:12 mark of the second quarter.
The Greyhounds will play Arroyo Grande at 3 p.m. Thursday for third place.
San Luis Obispo 12, Arroyo Grande 11
The Tigers (21-8) edged the No. 2 Eagles (16-11) to get into the title game.
Mark Erbstoesser tossed in five San Luis Obispo goals, and Jacob Vormbaum scored four times.
Shane Hoover scored four goals for Arroyo Grande.
Girls semifinals
Different year, different league, one new coach (Chris Yee for Righetti), same teams in the final.
Top seed Arroyo Grande defeated No. 4 Atascadero 13-1 in one semifinal and No. 3 Righetti beat No. 2 Paso Robles 9-3 in the other to set up yet another Arroyo Grande-Righetti final.
The teams met in the tournament title the game the past several years when the teams were PAC 8 League rivals, and the Eagles won them all. This time, the teams will play at 7 p.m. at Righetti in a championship game that will determine the inaugural Mountain League champion.
Arroyo Grande 13, Atascadero 1
The Eagles took control early and cruised into the final.
Sarah Stpanov, Sam Hazel, Hannah Blum and Caitie Sandberg all scored for Arroyo Grande in the first three minutes, and the Eagles eased into another league tournament title game under veteran coach Steven Allen.
Christie Osborne scored four goals for the Eagles, and goalkeeper Haley Bartenetti made nine saves. Hazel scored three times.
Madi Howell made 10 saves for the Greyhounds. Ashley Ragain scored the Atascadero goal.
The No. 4 Greyhounds will play Paso Robles at 4:10 p.m. Thursday for third place.
Righetti 9, Paso Robles 3
The second-seeded Bearcats (19-9) beat the No. 3 Warriors (12-11) twice during the regular season, but this time Righetti, the designated visitor, closed with an 8-0 run.
The Paso Robles defense shut down Righetti early, and the Bearcats led 2-0 after the first quarter. Audrey Hughes made a five-meter penalty shot to give Paso Robles a 3-1 lead at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter.
The Warriors' offense started to open up, and Hailey Wilson brought Righetti to a 3-3 tie at the 1:45 mark of the quarter. The Warriors were in control for good after Sidney Alter scored a long one on a buzzer beater to put Righetti ahead 4-3 at halftime.
Madeline Ordonez and then Inti Lillo scored in the first minute of the second half. After that, the Bearcats either shot the ball over the top post, turned the ball over against a Righetti defense that Lillo helped spark or simply couldn't get a shot past Righetti goalkeepers Ella Hood (third quarter) and Kamryn St. Clair (fourth).
Hood, the starter, finished with six saves. St. Clair had two in her quarter of action in the fourth. Chloe Porter helped lead a Righetti transition offense that, when it wasn't scoring in the second half, was eating up valuable time.
Girls tennis
Arroyo Grande 9, Clovis West 0
The second-ranked Eagles (23-3) rolled into the semifinals with a quarterfinal win at home.
The Eagles dropped just 10 games.
Delanie Dunkle and Devan Doud lost three singles games between them then teamed for an 8-0 win in a pro set at No. 1 doubles. Peyton Dunkle and Kaitlin Zarate both garnered a singles and doubles point. Peyton Dunkle teamed with Emma Mostajo. Zarate paired with Elaina Smolin.
Arroyo Grande will host No. 3 Clovis Buchanan in the semifinals. The match is tentatively set for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.