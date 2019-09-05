A few weeks into the young season, veteran Cabrillo boys water polo coach Jeff Dacus likes where his team is at.
"We're actually ahead (developmentally) of where I thought we'd be at this time," Dacus said Thursday after San Luis Obispo edged his squad 7-6 in a cross-section game at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
"I've been very pleased with what we've been able to do the last couple of weeks," Cabrillo's veteran coach said. The Conquistadores are sitting at 5-2 and will not start Channel League play for about three weeks.
Dacus said, "We lost some (2018) seniors, but the juniors and sophomores from that team have stepped up as seniors and juniors this year."
For starters, "Chase Fitchner has been a very good asset at goalie," said Dacus.
Dacus said the Tigers earned all of their seven goals they scored against Fitchner Thursday.
"None of those were weak shots," said Dacus. "They were either from outside, or they hit the corners," of the net.
The match was a seesaw one. The Tigers scored the first two goals. The Conquistadores answered with five unanswered tallies of their own.
San Luis Obispo struck for five unanswered goals in the second half, and that was too much for Cabrillo to overcome. Two-meter player Luke Benchek brought the Conquistadores within 7-6 with a goal at the 2:31 mark of the fourth quarter, but Cabrillo could not score again.
"The lob shot they scored on was big for them, and they hit some good outside shots," said Dacus.
"It was a one-goal game, so every one of those goals was big."
The lob shot Dacus spoke of was a high archer that knotted the score at 5-all at the 6:04 mark of the fourth quarter. Joe Simard put the Tigers ahead for good, at 6-5, when he beat tight defense by Sage Brady and got the ball past Fitchner with 4:28 left.
Andrew May, with an assist from Austin Bitler, scored the eventual winning goal at the 4:05 mark of the fourth quarter. Brady scored a game-high four goals, but that wasn't quite enough for the Conquistadores Thursday.
"Sage has been our leading scorer this year," said Dacus.
"Luke is our two-meter player. He's a big, strong kid and (opposing defenses) have to (double or triple team) him. That creates more opportunities for our guys on the outside."
With the breakup of the old Los Padres League thanks to the move of half the former league members to the CIF Central Section in 2018 (Cabrillo, Lompoc and Santa Ynez stayed in the Southern Section) Cabrillo joined the revamped Channel League that year.
"That was tough," said Dacus. "The Santa Barbara-area teams have very good aquatic teams."
One of those Santa Barbara-area teams, Dos Pueblos, won the 2018 Channel League title. Cabrillo, which had habitually finished among the Los Padres League's top three, finished fourth.
However, the Conquistadores finished 20-12 overall and earned another playoff berth.
Cabrillo lost to Los Angeles Brentwood in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs. Whittier California edged Brentwood 10-9 in the sectional championship game.
Dacus said the Conquistadores have been moved up to Division 4 this season.
Girls golf
Cabrillo 271, St. Joseph 272
Medalist Thea Reagan shot a 44, and that was good enough for the Conquistadores to edge the Knights (0-4) in a nine-hole cross-section match at The Mission Club in Lompoc.
Teammates following Reagan were Kahie Heath (52), Ellie Mendibles (54), Kelsey Bruner (57) and Evelyn Scarfe (63).
Bella Aldridge and Sophia Cordova led St. Joseph. They both shot a 52. Teammates following were Macie Taylor (55), Mackinzie Taylor (56) and Lita Mahoney (56).
The Knights will begin Ocean League play next week.
Girls tennis
Morro Bay 8, Orcutt Academy 1
The Pirates breezed past the Spartans (1-6, 1-2) in an Ocean League match at Morro Bay.
Shivani Panchel, with a 2-6, 6-4 (10-5) win at No. 6 singles, earned the lone Orcutt Academy point.
Girls golf
Pioneer Valley 272, Morro Bay 273
The Panthers (1-2, 1-1) edged the Pirates by a stroke at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo and earned their first win of the year.
Golfers played nine holes on the Canyons course.
Pioneer Valley's Breanna Villalobos was the medalist with a 53. Teammates following were Julia Vargas (57), Clarissa Novela (57), Grace Ruiz (60) and Madison Hernandez (65).
Abbie Burns led the Pirates with a 55.