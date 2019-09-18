Emily Lopez powered the Righetti girls water polo team on both ends of the pool with five steals and four goals in the 13-6 win for Righetti on Wednesday.
Two other Warriors scored four goals apiece: Sidney Alter and Quinn McGinty.
Kayli Hernandez also scored.
Madisyn Cutliff saw time in the cage and she made nine saves. Ella Hood had three saves for Righetti in the Mountain League win.
091819RHSGirls02.jpg
Righetti's Quinn McGinty shoots on goal during Wednesday's game against Morro Bay. McGinty had four goals in the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls01.jpg
Righetti's Emily Lopez looks for a teammate during Wednesday's Mountain League game against Morro Bay. Lopez scored four times as the Warriors won 13-6.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls03.jpg
Righetti's Sidney Alter scores on a 5-meter shot during Wednesday's game against Morro Bay. Alter scored four times in the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls04.jpg
Righetti's Emily Lopez possesses the ball during Wednesday's game against Morro Bay.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls05.jpg
Righetti's Emily Lopez passes against Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls06.jpg
Quinn McGinty looks to pass on Wednesday against Morro Bay.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls07.jpg
Righetti's Emily Lopez defends against Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls08.jpg
Righetti's Emily Lopez has to put her cap back on after scoring one of her four goals against Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls09.jpg
Righetti's Sidney Alter passes against Morro Bay.
Joe Bailey, Staff
091819RHSGirls10.jpg
Righetti's Sidney Alter passes against Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports