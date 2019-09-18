{{featured_button_text}}

Emily Lopez powered the Righetti girls water polo team on both ends of the pool with five steals and four goals in the 13-6 win for Righetti on Wednesday.

Two other Warriors scored four goals apiece: Sidney Alter and Quinn McGinty.

Kayli Hernandez also scored.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Madisyn Cutliff saw time in the cage and she made nine saves. Ella Hood had three saves for Righetti in the Mountain League win.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0