Arroyo Grande's girls water polo team had not lost in more than 100 league games. That streak was in jeopardy Tuesday.
Haley Ayers plucked the streak out of jeopardy.
Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood was caught in traffic away from the goal early in the third quarter of overtime. Ayers, from about four meters away and dead center from the net, got to to the loose ball and fired in a golden goal at the 2:34 mark, giving Arroyo Grande a 9-8 win at Rob Knight Pool on the Righetti campus.
The game was the league, and season, opener for both teams. The Ayers goal was the only one in overtime. Regulation ended 8-8.
"I was able to get to the loose ball, and I saw that the goal was open," Ayers, who finished with three goals, said afterward.
"It wasn't my favorite spot to shoot. I like to shoot from the '1' spot, close to the goal on the right side. But I knew I had to just shoot it."
The shot went in, and the Eagles survived the biggest threat to their league winning streak in memory.
Even though the ending did not turn out as the Warriors wanted it to, "I think we scared 'em," said Righetti senior Quinn McGinty after she put in a game-high four goals.
"We showed we could play with them even though we were down a player, Chloe Porter who's one of the best sub players in the league. She's injured."
McGinty said, "I think we'll be ready to get them the next time we play them." That will be Oct. 1 at Arroyo Grande.
Hood made 13 saves, but she was caught out of the goal twice in overtime. The first time, Anna Kreowski's shot hit the top post, then stopped dead in the water instead of rolling across the line for a score. The Righetti defense eventually whisked the ball clear of the goal area.
Both goalies, Hood and Arroyo Grande's Kolbie Mello, saved a shot from point-blank range in overtime before the Ayers goal.
Sidney Alter gave Righetti a 4-3 lead with a goal with 4.26 seconds left at intermission in regulation. That was the last score of the half and, for the first time in a long while, the Eagles trailed at halftime in a league game.
Actually, the Eagles had never trailed in a league game in memory. Ella Green changed that when she put the Warriors ahead 3-2 at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter of regulation.
The Eagles re-gained momentum late in the third quarter, snapping a 5-all tie with two goals. Bella Straley beat tight defense for a tally at the 1:17 mark and Madeline Kasper, left open, scored with 35.26 seconds left in the quarter.
Righetti tied it in the fourth on an Alter assist, to McGinty, and goal. Avy Newton put the Eagles back ahead, 8-7, when she buried a left-handed five-meter penalty shot at the 2:51 mark.
However, McGinty was left alone near the Eagles' goal at the 1:55 mark. Hood fired a long pass to her and McGinty popped the ball in.
"It was a good first game," Righetti second-year coach Chris Yee said afterward. "This will give us good momentum.
"(Arroyo Grande) played a great game. They're very well-coached."
Alter finished with three goals. Righetti will play Friday and Saturday at a tournament that will take place at Clovis and Clovis West high schools.