The Santa Ynez Pirates had the unenviable task of opening the Channel League portion of their boys water polo season against one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Section.
The Dos Pueblos Chargers, No. 19 in the CIF Southern Section combined Division 1 & 2 rankings, invaded the Santa Ynez High pool and swam off with a 20-16 victory, handing the Pirates their second loss of the season (12-2, 0-1 Channel).
The Chargers (10-10, 1-0) were led by Stanford-bound senior Ethan Parrish’s 10 goals.
“He’s just a scoring machine,” said Dos Pueblos coach Bryan Snyder. “He comes from a water polo family. His older brother also played water polo for Stanford. He’s just a natural born water athlete.”
Parrish wasn’t a one-man band.
Sammy Arshadi also came up big, scoring seven goals while Kai Edick added three and Trevor Lum one.
“We try to work it around to Kai when the defense collapses on Ethan and Sammy and Kai came up with some key goals today,” said Snyder.
Goalkeeper Aiden Trager made 13 saves to hold the Pirates at bay.
Santa Ynez goal keeper Drake Clark matched Trager with 13 saves on the day.
Henry Allen and Clayton Davidson paced the Pirates’ attack with five goals apiece with Jacob Thielst firing in four and Addison Hawkins two.
“Their record isn’t indicative of the quality of their team. They’ve faced some tough competition this season,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “I was happy with the effort our kids put in but when you’re playing a team like Dos Pueblos – if you make a mistake, they’re going to make you pay.”
Arshadi drew first blood, scoring in the opening minute on DP’s first shot of the game.
But the Pirates kept pace, with Davidson and Allen goals midway through the first quarter.
Parrish scored to tie the game and then Hawkins put the Pirates back on top, 3-2, but Parrish powered two more into the net to give the Chargers a 4-3 lead after the first quarter.
With the score tied 6-all late in the half, Parrish scored from in close and followed with a shot from 5 meters to open a little distance between the teams.
The teams traded goals down the stretch and the Chargers held the two-goal lead, at 10-8, going into halftime.
A Parrish point blank score at the beginning of the third quarter and then another, this time while being smothered by the Santa Ynez defense, put Dos Pueblos up 12-8.
The Pirates responded with two goals, by Allen and Davidson, cutting DP’s lead to 12-10.
After trading goals, Arshadi, Edick and Parrish each scored to close out the third quarter and Parrish scored again at the start of the fourth to push the Chargers’ lead to 17-11.
The Pirates outscored the Chargers 5-3 down the stretch but the clock became their second enemy.
Thielst scored with 8 seconds left in the game then time ran out on the Pirates’ comeback bid.
“It was the first time we played here and we were taken aback the configuration of their pool — the shallow end and the deep end — but once we figured it out, we were okay,” said Snyder. “Santa Ynez is a good team. They didn’t make it easy on us.”
“It’s tough to open the league season with a loss but it can be a good yardstick to measure yourself by,” said Kalkowski. “Dos Pueblos is one of the best teams in the state, the best team we’ve played so far this year and we stayed right with them. I’m proud of the boys.”
Santa Ynez is back in action Friday at the Oxnard Tournament that, because the Oxnard High pool is out of service, is being played this year at Rio Mesa and Buena High Schools.
Oxnard opens the two-day tournament against Rio Mesa.
The Pirates are back to Channel League play next week with two games at the Lompoc Aquatic Center; Tuesday against Lompoc and Thursday against Cabrillo.
Girls Golf
Dos Pueblos 245, Santa Ynez 256
The Dos Pueblos Chargers picked up a Channel League girls golf win against the Santa Ynez Pirates Thursday at Glen Annie Golf Club, the Chargers’ home course.
The Chargers’ Chelsi Ramirez was the medalist, shooting 42, five strokes better than the Pirates Ryann Melville (47).
Morgan Blunt (48), Caelyn Linane (53), Emily Ruiz (53) and Marina Vengel (55) rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.
Finishing behind Ramirez for DP were Kathy Ramirez-Gijon (48), Camille Robinson (48), Julia Schniepp (52) and Marisa Ortiz (55).
Santa Ynez is back in action against Lompoc Tuesday at Solvang’s Alisal River Course.
Girls Volleyball
San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 1
The Santa Ynez Pirates rallied to take a tight second game from the San Marcos Royals Thursday night in a girls volleyball match at Santa Ynez High but it wasn't enough to earn a Channel League win.
The Royals won the first set 25-8 before dropping the second 23-25.
San Marcos rebounded to win the next two, 25-11 and 25-10, to pull out the victory.
Tsering Hauenstein led the Pirates offense with seven kills, Rylynn Ibarra had 15 digs and Natalie Robles had 11 assists.
Santa Ynez returns to action Tuesday when the Pirates host the Lompoc Braves.