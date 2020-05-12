Colter Knight travels the world to pursue his wine making career

Knight said that before the lockdown began, the Marianne Wine Estate wine farm cellar team of six was already working 12-hour days to keep up with the wines. Since, he said, the cellar team is down to two.

"Only those of us living on the farm were able to continue working," said Knight. "We still had several tons of Cabernet sauvignon still hanging on the vines when the lockdown was announced."

The grapes are typically harvested by a team of about 30 experienced vineyard workers. Knight said, "We were forced to pick everything with the 10 people staying on the farm, a team that included much welcomed hands of wives and children."

Knight said he and the winemaker had to keep up with the cellar work while also picking in the vineyard.

"The fact that we finished this harvest is remarkable. The grapes our small team picked are now dry wine and will be going into barrels soon."

Knight said, "South Africa, like everywhere else ...must manage the delicate balance between safety and freedom. We welcome the days ahead when the lockdown will not be so tight."

Having weathered the harvesting challenge, Knight may soon face another daunting task — travel.