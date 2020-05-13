Central Coast Classic: Pirates win Santa Ynez' first CIF girls water polo itle in 2017

Sparkes retrieved the ball in front of the net and got it to Teghan Miller. Miller passed to an uncovered Allison Alderete. Alderete scored an insurance goal with one second left.

Santa Ynez’s Annie Ackert knocked the ball out of Diamond Bar’s Phoebe Tsui’s hand as Tsui was setting up for a shot with one second left in the first overtime.

The Brahmas led 6-3 at the 2:07 mark of the second quarter thanks to three goals by Ashley Yoo in first quarter and three by Tsui in the second. Santa Ynez shut Diamond Bar out the rest of the way.

Ackert scored two goals and was named one of the Players of the Game for Santa Ynez, along with Sparkes who earned an award as the Winning Goalkeeper.

“Defense wins championships, right?,” Santa Ynez coach John Connolly said after his team shut out the Brahmas the last 22:07.

Yoo, at 4.1 goals a game going in, and Tsui, at 3.1, were Diamond Bar’s season scoring leaders.

Down 6-4 at halftime, the Pirates changed their defense and the move paid off.

“We played tighter defense on those two talented girls (Yoo and Tsui) down low,” said Cunningham.