The Moraga Campolindo girls water polo team made sure it had a profitable road trip south.
The Cougars swept through the competition at the three-day Arroyo Grande Fall Classic and won the tournament championship Saturday with a 14-4 win over host Arroyo Grande in the title game at the host team’s pool.
Righetti routed Clovis North 11-1 for third place. Campolindo, Arroyo Grande, Righetti and Clovis North were in the four-team round robin championship round.
Moraga got into the title game with a 16-5 rout of Righetti Saturday morning in the first tournament game of the day.
Arroyo Grande edged Clovis North 5-4 to get to the championship round.
Throughout the tournament, Campolindo’s Cougars played fast, aggressive defense.
Campolindo goalkeeper Haley Hunter was hard on opposing shooters. Lola Ciruli and Kaia Levenfeld helped lead a swarming defense that opposing attacks had a hard time solving.
Moraga 14, Arroyo Grande 4
The Cougars scored the first 11 goals before Maddie Kasper tallied at the 5:43 mark of the third quarter to get the Eagles on the board.
The Eagles scored the last three goals of the quarter, but that was as good as it got for them.
Nina Munson decided the issue early for the Cougars, scoring three of the first four goals.
With the Eagles defense trying to shut off the two-meter area, the Cougars popped in three goals from the right side in the first five minutes.
The Eagles succeeded in drawing some ejections and getting power plays for themselves but the Cougars’ defenders, as they did against Righetti, massed near the goal and shut most of them off.
Kasper and then Hailey Ayers did score on Eagles power plays. Ayers tallied on a 5 meter penalty shot. She and Kaster finished with two goals apiece.
Campolindo’s Tallulah Clance was a headache for opposing defenses. She and Munson finished with four goals each in the title game. Ciruli and Elizabeth McGrath finished with two goals each for the Cougars.
Righetti 11, Clovis North 1
The Warriors finished a solid 3-2 tournament showing by winning the third place game handily.
Sydney Alter and Quinn McGinty tossed in four Righetti goals apiece. Righetti’s starting goalkeeper, Ella Hood, scored a goal when she switched to a field position. Chloe Porter and Ella Green both scored a goal for the Warriors.
Hood made seven saves for Righetti, and Madisyn Cutliff made three.
Campolindo 16, Righetti 5
The Cougars raced to an early 4-0 lead and cruised home from there.
Clance tallied five times. Munson scored three goals, and Levenfeld had two.
Alter and Emily Lopez had two goals apiece for Righetti. Aubrey Robison scored once.
Arroyo Grande 5, Clovis North 4
In a game that featured two good defenses and two good goalkeepers, Kolbie Mello for the Eagles and Tara Chima for the Broncos, the Eagles won on a Bella Straley goal on a power play with under a minute left.
Clovis North came from 4-2 down to tie the score but could never go ahead.
Ava Newton scored twice for the Eagles. Straley, Ayers and Paige Hendrix each tallied once.
Earlier games
Righetti defeated Clovis Buchanan 12-8 and Las Lomas 10-9 Thursday before falling 8-4 to Arroyo Grande Friday.
Hood racked up a total of 28 saves in the three games. McGinty scored seven goals. Alter scored six.
Lopez tallied four times against Buchanan and Green scored twice.
Elli Ryan tallied twice against Las Lomas.
McGinty scored a team-high five goals against Buchanan.