This league and season opener between the Arroyo Grande and Righetti boys water polo teams was tight early.
As the second quarter went along, it wasn't tight anymore.
Righetti out-scored Arroyo Grande 5-1 in the second quarter, turning what was a 3-2 advantage into an 8-3 halftime lead, and the Warriors defeated the Eagles 16-9 at Rob Knight Pool on the Righetti campus Tuesday.
Righetti out-scored Arroyo Grande 5-1 in the second quarter, turning what was a 3-2 advantage into an 8-3 halftime lead, and the Warriors defe…
"That second quarter was big for us," said Righetti coach Kyle Shaffer.
"We got two quick goals. They chipped away and tied it 2-2, but we led 8-3 at halftime and they never (got back in contention) again."
After a Daniel Rodriguez score put them ahead for good, 3-2, with a goal near the end of the first quarter, the Warriors put in four more unanswered goals in the second.
Arroyo Grande's girls water polo team had not lost in more than 100 league games. That streak was in jeopardy Tuesday.
Kai Karamitsos took Righetti goalkeeper Nathan Boyer's home run pass and scored at the 6:28 mark of the second quarter. Karamitsos tallied again at the 5:27 mark, Rodriguez scored on a power play at 4:43 and Eric Hidalgo, with an assist from Karamitsos, tallied on a power play at 3:10.
Whoever gets the best of the Arroyo Grande-Righetti series generally wins the league championship, and things figure to be no different this time. The Warriors, who have won 11 straight league titles, got the early jump by starting their season with a victory in their Mountain League opener.
"We'd been pointing all last week to this one," said Rodriguez after he popped in four goals. Karamitsos and Arroyo Grande's Shane Hoover tied for game-high scoring honors with five goals apiece.
Hoover, a big, tough senior two-meter player, scored one goal in the first half. He got hot after intermission and scored four times, but Righetti was safely ahead by then.
"That was big," said Shaffer. "(Hoover is) dangerous. He can put shots away, and he can put shots away from anywhere."
Rodriguez said, "We got off to a slow start, but then things started to click on offense."
The Eagles defense bottled up the Warriors offense for a time after the two quick Righetti first-quarter goals.
The Warriors, with help from Boyer, who was playing in his first varsity game, got their signature counter game going in the second quarter.
Righetti's football team will visit Huyck Stadium Friday night.
Boyer repeatedly uncorked long, accurate passes to Righetti field position players after making a save or following an Arroyo Grande turnover.
"He did a good job," Shaffer said.
Righetti led 11-4 at one point in the second half. Arroyo Grande scored two unanswered goals later in the third quarter, but the Eagles came no closer.
Hidalgo finished with three goals. Boyer and Arroyo Grande goalie Joseph Sabo made eight saves apiece.
Righetti will play a cross-section game at CIF Southern Section member Dana Point Dana Hills at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Cabrillo 16, St. Joseph 4
Cabrillo scored a non-league win over St. Joseph in Santa Maria on Tuesday.
No other details were available at press time.
Men's soccer
Hancock 3, College of the Sequoias 1
VISALIA — The Bulldogs opened their season with a win against the Giants.
Hancock's Josue Celio snapped a scoreless tie when he tallied in the third minute of the second half. Eduardo Rodriguez and then Edgar Vasquez, on a penalty kick, tallied for the Bulldogs before the Giants got on the board late.
Women's soccer
Hancock 2, College of the Sequoias 2 (tie)
VISALIA — The home-standing Giants twice answered a Bulldogs goal with one of their own and salvaged a draw in the season opener for both teams.
Elizabeth Albana, in the 39th minute, and Lissette Calderon, in the 52nd, tallied for Hancock.
For the second straight year, Billy Vinnedge is coaching the Hancock men's and women's teams. Vinnedge is Hancock's veteran men's coach.
Girls tennis
Cabrillo 11, Righetti 7
The Conqs jumped out to a 5-1 lead as Kayla Kling won all three of her singles matches with 6-0 scores. The teams played in a CIF Southern Section format with nine singles matches and nine doubles matches. Cabrillo is a Channel League team in the Southern Section. Righetti, a member of the Mountain League, is in the Central Section.
Cabrillo's doubles teams of Rachel Carlos and Madison Sikes and Tori Gordon and Madelyn Barry won all three of their sets.
Randy Hohimer, the first-year head coach of the Conquistadores, was excited to see the progress of Erin Marrs and Mia Crisione, a doubles tandem who won their first varsity match.
Nipomo 9, Santa Maria 0
The Titans began Ocean League play by blanking the Saints at the Minami Center.
Taylor Kaiser won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Nipomo then teamed with Glecy Umali for an 8-5 win in a pro set at No. 1 doubles.
Layla Loew won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles for Nipomo.
Morro Bay 7, Pioneer Valley 2
Defending Ocean League singles champion Sierra Redman of Morro Bay played four sets of tennis in this league match at Pioneer Valley and did not lose a game in any of them.
Redman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles then teamed with Jaycie O'Day for a 6-0, 6-0 doubles win.
Daisy Cisneros garnered the singles point for the Panthers, winning 2-6, 6-2 (10-6) at No. 3 singles. Pioneer valley's Fatima Nunez and Giselle Melero won 6-6 (7-6), 6-6 (7-3) at No. 3 doubles.
Girls golf
Lompoc 348, Santa Maria 372
The Braves defeated the Saints in an Ocean League match at La Purisima, Lompoc's home course.
Lompoc's Avery Montgomery and Santa Maria's Vivecca Baray were co-medalists over the nine holes. Both shot a 66.
Teammates following Montgomery were Mariah Villalobos at 68, Ava Davis at 70, and Pattie Matzie and Amayce DeLuna (both carded a 72).
Teammates following Baray were Ashley Guzman (74), Christina Regaldo (76), Phoebe Becerra (77) and Marissa Evangelista (79).
Girls volleyball
Orcutt Academy 3, Coast Union 0
The Spartans (2-1) swept the Broncos 25-13, 25-23, 25-20, 20.
Grace Lamica racked up 12 aces, three kills and 15 digs for the Spartans. Gabby Sanchez amassed five aces, eight assists and five digs.