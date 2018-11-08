Attacker Ethan Parrish and goalkeeper Angus Goodner of league champ Dos Pueblos shared Channel League Boys Water Polo MVP honors. Parrish is a junior. Goodner is a senior.
The First Team utility players are seniors Keller Haws of Santa Ynez and Trevor Ricci of San Marcos, juniors Chase Raisin of Santa Barbara and Henry Allen of Santa Ynez and Dos Pueblos sophomore Sammy Arshadi. The center is Santa Barbara senior Julian Bacon. The two meter player is San Marcos senior James Oiskovich.
The Second Team utility players are Santa Ynez junior Clayton Davidson, Santa Barbara junior Dylan Fogg and Cabrillo senior Josh Rowe. The two meter defenders are Dos Pueblos senior Wyatt Meckelborg and San Marcos senior Keller Radthy.
The center is Dos Pueblos senior Kyle Faison. The driver is Santa Ynez junior Jacob Thielst. The goalkeeper is San Marcos freshman Ben Webber. The center defender is Santa Barbara sophomore Jordan Hayes.
Santa Ynez senior center defender Mateo Del Solar, Cabrillo junior goalkeeper Chase Fichtner and Lompoc senior attacker Jarred Torres all earned honorable mention.