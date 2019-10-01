Two water polo streaks were on the line Tuesday. Both stayed intact, though one barely did, at Arroyo Grande.
Anna Kreowski got off a shot against tight defense by Righetti two-meter defender Ella Green, got the ball past goalie Ella Hood and the ball went in for the winning goal with 1:25 left. The Eagles edged the Warriors 7-6 and stretched their league winning streak to 160 games.
Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Kolbie Mello stopped Sidney Alter's five-meter penalty shot in the third quarter, and all that helped the Eagles nip the determined Warriors and lengthen their winning streak in league games to 160.
The Eagles came up empty on a five-meter penalty shot themselves. Maddie Kasper's try early in the fourth quarter went wide left.
The game featured two tough defenses and two good goalies, Mello and Hood.
Righetti and Arroyo Grande went back-and-forth in a Mountain League girls water polo game Tuesday at AGHS.
Righetti's boys haven't lost a league game in 10 years and the Warriors had enough to get a rather choppy 10-5 Mountain League win over the Eagles. This Mountain League doubleheader opened the second half of league play for all four teams.
In the girls game, "Anna scored (the winning goal), and that was it," said Arroyo Grande coach Steven Allen. "Kolbie made a huge stop on that five-meter shot."
After an Arroyo Grande shot on a power play clanged off the left post, Kreowski hustled after the ball and got it just ahead of Green. Kreowski put in the rebound shot to tie the game at six.
"I'd (taken a rebound shot) before, and unfortunately the ball didn't go in," said Kreowski.
This time Kreowski's try was true, she scored again and the Eagles hung on for the win.
The Warriors had one more chance after an Eagles pass sailed out of bounds but an Emily Lopez shot sailed wide left as time ran out.
The momentum see-sawed. Avy Newton and Isabella Straley tallied for the Eagles for the first two goals of the game. The Warriors finished the half with four unanswered goals, by Chloe Porter, Quinn McGinty, McGinty again and Green.
The Eagles blanked the Warriors in the third quarter and scored three times themselves, on tallies by Christie Osborne and then two more by Kasper.
Kasper, on the right side of the goal, took a good pass from Makayla Hermesch who was on the left, and scored with 29 seconds left in the third quarter to put Arroyo Grande back ahead.
Lopez took a good pass from Porter early in the fourth quarter and scored to tie the game again, at five-all, and Porter, after taking a sharp pass from Lopez, connected on a left-to-right shot to put Righetti ahead at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter.
However, Kreowski scored twice later on, and the Eagles prevailed.
"We had too many exclusions, gave them too many power plays and they took advantage," said Righetti coach Chris Yee.
"We get to a certain point, then just can't get over the top against these guys. They're a well-coached team."
Allen said, "Chris Yee had a good game plan against us. We went side to side on passes in the second half and opened (Righetti's defense) up more." The Eagles consistently tried to work the ball in to the two-meter area in the first half, usually without success.
The teams have played three times this year. Hailey Ayers scored the winning goal as the Eagles won in overtime at Righetti in a league opener. Arroyo Grande defeated Righetti 8-4 in the Eagles' tournament late last month.
The Warriors are 10-8, 3-2. They will host a tournament Saturday and will face Mountain View St. Francis at 8 a.m. and Bakersfield Garces at 10 a.m.
Righetti boys 10, Arroyo Grande 5
The Eagles choked off the Warriors' counter game for the most part, but Righetti goal keeper Nathan Boyer saved several shots from close in to help preserve another league win for the Warriors.
"He made some big saves," said Righetti coach Kyle Shaffer. "We were only ahead by three goals in the third quarter, still ahead by only three goals part of the fourth and a goal either way would have been big."
The Warriors moved to 15-5, 5-0.
Malachi Mallet scored at the 2:52 mark to bring the Eagles within 4-2, but they could not come any closer.
Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Joseph Sabo came far out of the goalmouth several times, and the strategy worked every time - until Ethan Streaker zipped a shot past him with 55 seconds left.
Righetti's girls golf team scored a 236-244 win over San Luis Obispo in a Mountain League dual played at Rancho Maria on Tuesday. Playing at Rancho's front nine, Claire Alford shot a 39 to lead all scorers and lift Righetti past the Tigers.
"I think (Sabo) did that three or four times and we never burned him on that until the end," said Shaffer. "His defense pulled out so he could do that."
Eric Hidalgo popped in four goals on the day for Righetti. Streaker and Kai Karamitsos both scored twice for Righetti.
Major McConnel scored twice for the Eagles, with his tallies being Arroyo Grande's only ones in the second half. Righetti kept Arroyo Grande's big, prolific-scoring two-meter player Shane Hoover to one goal.
Righetti was just one-for-five on power plays in the third quarter after going four-for-five in the first half.
Besides, Boyer's work in goal, Righetti's field position players blocked some shots as well, and that helped the Warriors stay ahead after Hidalgo gave them a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter.
The Warriors will play a cross-section game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Dos Pueblos.
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 6, Atascadero 3
The Knights (10-2, 5-2) solidified their hold on third place with a Mountain League win over the Greyhounds at St. Joseph.
Michahjuliana Lundberg, Katelynn Haskell, Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey, St. Joseph singles players two-through-six, dropped 13 games between them. All of them won in straight sets.
The Greyhounds won two of the three doubles sets. Gooley and Eva Datuin, at No. 1 doubles, gave the Knights their doubles point.
After winning 5-4 in a five-hour match that finished under the lights at Atascadero in the first round of league play, the Knights got the job done in just under four hours Tuesday.
The match was moved to 2 p.m., an hour ahead of its original scheduled start time, since St. Joseph has only five courts and no lights. Since the Knights had clinched the match by that time, doubles matches each consisted of an eight-game pro set.
Nipomo 7, Pioneer Valley 2
The Titans beat the Panthers in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.
Taylor Kaiser, at No. 1 singles and Morgan Mirau, at No. 2, each earned a singles win for Nipomo. Then they teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles. Nipomo's Nichole Estrada, at No. 6 singles, and Sofia Saenz and Mariana Torres, at No. 6 doubles, all won without dropping a game.
Daisy Cisneros gave the Panthers a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles, and Bianca Antonio won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles for Pioneer Valley.
Santa Maria 5, Coast Union 4
The Saints edged the Broncos in a cross-section match at the Minami Center.
Santa Maria won four of the six singles matches. Nadia Sierra, at No. 2, Jessica Arredondo, at No. 3, Lis Vicente, at No. 5, and Chency Polines, at No. 6, all won in straight sets.
Ximena Rojas and Alondra Cabrerra gave the Saints their clinching doubles point with an 8-3 win in the No. 3 match.
Morro Bay 7, Orcutt Academy 2
The first-place Pirates, who are the defending league champs, defeated the Spartans (4-12, 4-5) in an Ocean League match at Hancock College.
Shivani Panchel and Riley Speer gave the Spartans their points. Panchel won the No. 5 singles match. Speer won at No. 6.
Girls volleyball
Righetti 3, Templeton 1
The Warriors (18-14, 3-3) got a big all-around match from Mackenzie Kestler and beat the Eagles in a Mountain League match at Righetti. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 25-10, 25-16.
Kestler racked up 15 kills, 13 digs, three aces and two blocks.
Shanyce Valadez amassed 34 assists, seven digs and an ace for Righetti. Kyra Allen added 11 kills and two blocks, and Katrina MacKinnon had eight kills.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt Academy 0
Jasmine Vongvone racked up 12 digs and eight kills, her sister, Kaitlyn Vongvone, had eight kills and five aces and the Titans (4-6, 2-1) won an Ocean League match at Orcutt Junior High School, the Spartans' home site.
Kat Anderson had 10 digs and four kills for the Titans.
Men's soccer
Hancock College 2, College of the Canyons 0
Bryan Gomez scored in the 25th minute and the 61st, and the Bulldogs (3-7-0) beat the Cougars (1-6-1) in a non-conference game at Hancock.
Josue Cello assisted Gomez on his second goal. Hancock goalkeeper Maisen Baro made four saves. Kian Bensend made seven saves for the Cougars.
Women's soccer
Reedley 1, Hancock 0
The Bulldogs (4-3-3) out-shot the Tigers (7-2-0) 25-10 and had 11 shots on goal to the Tigers' four but Reedley's Kalese Sunamoto scored the only goal in the 57th minute.
Sabrina Cabrera assisted on the tally.
Reedley goalkeeper Sarah Cabrera made 11 saves. Brooke Stewart made three saves for Hancock.