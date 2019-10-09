The blowout that wasn’t.
Early on, it looked like the Santa Maria Saints would roll to an easy boys water polo win over the St. Joseph Knights in a Channel League match Wednesday afternoon at the Saints’ Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
But the Knights finally found their rhythm and turned a blowout into a remarkably close game before the Saints pulled out a 15-11 victory.
The Saints were led by Nate Andrade with nine goals, Bryan Nunez with five and Drew Kringel with one.
In goal, Santa Maria’s Luis Guerrero blocked 18 St. Joseph shots and had several steals that led to counter attack goals.
The Knights also got off eight more shots that either hit the crossbar or sailed just wide.
St. Joseph’s Ryan Zimmerman led the Knights scoring with five goals, Aiden Anderson, who started the game in goal, added four goals and Justin Jones tossed in two.
Anderson had two saves before moving into the field. Ezekiel Datuin came in to record six saves.
The Saints broke out to a big 10-2 lead, bringing to mind their 17-8 victory over the Knights on Oct. 4, but the Knights refused to fold, eventually coming within two goals, cutting the Saints’ lead to 13-11 with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter.
The Saints regrouped, scoring two late goals for the final margin of victory.
“We played a lot better than the first time we met them,” said St. Joseph coach Bianca McNeil. “The boys came ready to play from the start and they played hard all the way. But we got some early ejections and gave them a couple penalty shots and that worked against us.”
“The first half, the boys looked good, going up 10-2,” said Santa Maria coach Dylan Takanishi. “Then we got careless with the ball and St. Joe took advantage. St. Joe did a good job of countering to give themselves a chance and you’ve got to give them credit for that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Andrade scored at 3:37 of the first quarter to spark a four-goal outburst to end the quarter.
St. Joseph’s Jones won the sprint to the ball to open the second quarter, passed to Zimmerman who blasted a shot into the net from 5-meters out to get the Knights on the scoreboard just eight seconds into the quarter.
But Andrade went on a scoring binge, scoring four of the Saints’ next six goals to give Santa Maria a 10-2 lead with 1:51 left in the half.
Santa Maria answered, closing the half with a 5-meter penalty shot by Anderson, a 2-meter Anderson shot and a Jones goal with a Santa Maria defender draped all over him with 18 seconds left in the half pull the Knights within 10-5 at the break.
Early in the third quarter, Guerrero launched a pool length pass to a sprinting Andrade who got inside the 2-meter mark to increase the Saint’s led to 11-5.
But four straight St. Joseph goals — on a penalty shot by Anderson, a rebound putback by Zimmerman, a 2-meter Zimmerman blast and a long Zimmerman shot got the Knights within two, at 11-9.
Nunez scored on a pass from Andrade at 2:31 and the Saints went into the fourth quarter with a 12-9 lead.
Andrade scored early in the fourth but that was quickly answered by another Anderson goal and when Kringel’s fast break goal went into the net at 3:23, the Knights had hope left, trailing 13-11.
But Andrade’s goal at 1:21 followed by a Nunez goal with 53 seconds left in the game ended the suspense.
“The boys worked hard. We were able to draw a couple of 5-meter penalty shots and if they went in, it would have changed the game but their goalie did a great job of blocking the net,” said McNeil. “The improvement is exciting to see. Hopefully we can keep it up for our next game and get that elusive first league win.”
“Our goal keeper kept us in the game,” said Takanishi. “He really kept us in the game with key blocks and steals, especially at the end.”
Santa Maria (2-4 Ocean League) is back in the pool Thursday with a non-league match at Carpinteria’s Cate.
St. Joseph (0-6 Ocean) is off until next Wednesday when they head to Pioneer Valley.