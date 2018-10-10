Nipomo's girls water polo team beat Morro Bay at Morro Bay Sept. 5. The Pirates turned the tables in a big way on the Titans Wednesday.
Morro Bay's defense was tough all the way through, and the Pirates scored the last five goals in a 9-3 Ocean League win at Nipomo. Morro Bay drew into a first-place tie with Nipomo. Both teams are 5-1 in league play. Morro Bay is 13-4 overall.
Nipomo won 8-6 at Morro Bay Sept. 5.
Thursday, Jessa Mauer tossed in a game-high six goals for the Pirates, who never let the Titans get much going in the two-meter area on Morro Bay's end.
"They did play good defense, and we were really missing Claire Wellencamp and Carly Billinger," said Nipomo coach Kurt Lindgren.
Wellencamp was with the team Wednesday but, "She's injured," said Lindgren.
"We hope to get her back next week." Nipomo will host Sant Maria at 4 p.m. next Thursday in a league game.
Billinger is a top defender for the Titans. She scored the first goal of the game Thursday. Billinger incurred a disqualifying third ejection early in the second half.
Melrose Araujo scored the Titans' last two goals and led a Nipomo defense that was pretty solid most of the way. However, the Pirates drove the ball more effectively than the Titans did,
Thus, they were more adept at drawing ejections and the Pirates had four power plays before the Titans got their first one, with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Morro Bay scored on three of its first four power plays, and Skyllar Evans put the Pirates ahead for good, 2-1, when she scored at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter on the Pirates' initial power play for the first of her two goals.
Araujo pulled the Titans within 4-3 with a goal at the 4:20 mark of the third. Evans answered 18 seconds later with a goal from beyond the five-meter mark, and it was all Pirates after that.
During the last two minutes of the third quarter, Mauer scored on a skip shot and tallied again after taking a good pass from Evans. The outcome was sealed.
Nipomo has two league games left. Lindgren said that, since Morro Bay and Nipomo figure to finish the regular season tied for first, the league tournament will determine the inaugural Ocean League champion.
St. Joseph 10, Pioneer Valley 7
Justin Jones and Aden Anderson scored three goals apiece to lead St. Joseph to an Ocean league boys water polo victory at Pioneer Valley High School’s pool.
Ryan Galanski added two goals while Ezekiel Datuin and Ryan Zimmerman each scored once.
St. Joseph goal keeper Luc Licoscos had five blocked shots.
Girls volleyball (Tuesday night)
Righetti 3, Mission Prep 2
The Warriors (15-13, 2-8) evened the score with the Royals, winning a Mountain League match at Mission Prep after Mission Prep won at Righetti in the first half of league play.
Set scores were 24-26, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 15-12.
Jessica Powell racked up 14 kills and four aces for the Warriors. Jenna Wuethrich had 14 kills. Kyra Allen amassed 10 kills and six blocks, and Kailani Cabanting had 28 assists, four aces and two blocks.