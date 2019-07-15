The Los Padres Football Officials Association is hosting a meeting Tuesday at Nipomo High School.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The LPFOA is looking for more officials to cover the high school and youth football games and is holding two meetings this month to inform those who may wish to enter officiating.
There is a program for military veterans, called Battlefields to Ballfields, which will help veterans get started with some financial assistance.
The second meeting is scheduled for July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High.
all (805) 878-6087 for more information.