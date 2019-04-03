Last weekend, we published our All-Area Girls Basketball Team. You can read who we chose as the area's MVP in girls basketball.
Our sports staff voted for Pioneer Valley junior Ravynn Anielski.
The guard was voted unanimously. She also earned the MVP honor from the Ocean League after helping the Panthers earn a co-league title with Nipomo.
Vote for your girls basketball MVP!
Now that we've made our choice, you have a chance to vote for your own MVP.
Do you agree with us? Is Anielski the right pick? Is she the MVP of all the players from Nipomo to Santa Maria to Santa Ynez and Lompoc?
Or, in your opinion, is there another, more deserving player?
Well, I've rounded up a group of players I think were top candidates for MVP, along with Anielski, and you can vote all week for whoever you want and I'll tally up the votes next week to determine the winner.
Ravynn Anielski, Pioneer Valley, junior, Guard: 19.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists, 3.2 steals, 0.7 blocks. Panthers went 17-9, 11 in Ocean League (co-champs).
Kacie Slover, Nipomo, freshman, G: 10.2 PPG, 5.5 RBG, 1.1 APG, 1.0 SPG. Titans finished 18-9 overall and 11-1 in Ocean League (co-champs).
Alijah Paquet, Righetti, senior, G: 12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG. Warriors went 13-10 and 6-4 in Mountain League (fourth place).
Morgan McIntyre, Cabrillo, junior, F: 12.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG. Conqs went 9-14 overall and 5-5 in Channel League (missed playoffs).
Grace Padilla, Santa Ynez, sophomore, F: 7.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 3.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG. Pirates went 14-13 and 7-3 in Channel Leauge (2nd place).
Mariah Lopez, Orcutt Academy, junior, F: 14.5 PPG, 11 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.4 BPG. Spartans finished 20-8 and 8-4 in Ocean League.
Grace Cose, VCA, junior, F: 8.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 0.4 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.9 BPG. Lions went 13-7, 7-3 in CVL (2nd place).