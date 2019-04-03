121818 Orcutt Academy vs Pioneer Valley Girls Basketball 001.jpg

Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski (14) races down court during a game against Orcutt Academy last season.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

Last weekend, we published our All-Area Girls Basketball Team. You can read who we chose as the area's MVP in girls basketball.

Our sports staff voted for Pioneer Valley junior Ravynn Anielski.

The guard was voted unanimously. She also earned the MVP honor from the Ocean League after helping the Panthers earn a co-league title with Nipomo.

Vote for your girls basketball MVP!

You voted:

Now that we've made our choice, you have a chance to vote for your own MVP. 

Do you agree with us? Is Anielski the right pick? Is she the MVP of all the players from Nipomo to Santa Maria to Santa Ynez and Lompoc?

Or, in your opinion, is there another, more deserving player?

Well, I've rounded up a group of players I think were top candidates for MVP, along with Anielski, and you can vote all week for whoever you want and I'll tally up the votes next week to determine the winner.

012919 GBB Pioneer Valley vs Nipomo 02.jpg

Ravynn Anielski (14) drives as Kacie Slover (23) defends during an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley High School.

Ravynn Anielski, Pioneer Valley, junior, Guard: 19.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists, 3.2 steals, 0.7 blocks. Panthers went 17-9, 11 in Ocean League (co-champs).

021219MON07.JPG

Nipomo's Kacie Slover drives to the basket while a Mission Oak defender gets a hand on the ball during a playoff game in February. 

Kacie Slover, Nipomo, freshman, G: 10.2 PPG, 5.5 RBG, 1.1 APG, 1.0 SPG. Titans finished 18-9 overall and 11-1 in Ocean League (co-champs).

012219 AG Righetti gbb 08.jpg

Righetti's Alijah Paquet drives around Arroyo Grande's Kathleen Hutchens.

Alijah Paquet, Righetti, senior, G: 12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG. Warriors went 13-10 and 6-4 in Mountain League (fourth place).

012519 LHS CHS gbb 02.jpg

Cabrillo's Morgan McIntyre drives past Lompoc's Kayla Taylor, on Friday. McIntyre was voted to the All-Area First Team by Lee Central Coast Newspapers' sports staff while Taylor was named to the All-Area Second Team. 

Morgan McIntyre, Cabrillo, junior, F: 12.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG. Conqs went 9-14 overall and 5-5 in Channel League (missed playoffs).

012819 SY Padilla 03.jpg

Santa Ynez' Grace Padilla greets her teammates as the starting lineup is introduced before the game against Lompoc.

Grace Padilla, Santa Ynez, sophomore, F: 7.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 3.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG. Pirates went 14-13 and 7-3 in Channel Leauge (2nd place).

121818 Orcutt Academy vs Pioneer Valley Girls Basketball 016.jpg

Orcutt Academy's Mariah Lopez sets up at the free throw line during a game against Pioneer Valley High.

Mariah Lopez, Orcutt Academy, junior, F: 14.5 PPG, 11 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.4 BPG. Spartans finished 20-8 and 8-4 in Ocean League. 

020719VCA04.JPG

Valley Christian's Grace Cose prepares to take a free throw Thursday during the playoff game against Price. On Saturday night, Cose scored 10 points in the Lions' 66-19 loss to Bishop Conaty-Loretto.

Grace Cose, VCA, junior, F: 8.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 0.4 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.9 BPG. Lions went 13-7, 7-3 in CVL (2nd place). 

