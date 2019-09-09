We go up and down the 805 to find our POTW for Week Two.
Starting in Santa Maria, Logan Mortensen had it going on against Pioneer Valley last Friday.
The lefty threw three TD passes in the first quarter and threw three touchdowns on three straight passing attempts against the Panthers. He finished with four highlight reel touchdown passes, playing just the first half. He could've gone for more, but Righetti was in control by halftime.
In Santa Ynez, Anthony Gills had a stellar night with nearly 200 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards and four TDs. He took a hook-and-ladder to the house on one of the most unique plays we've seen so far this year.
While those two were making plays on offense, Lompoc LB Jed Rantz continued his stellar defensive season. He picked off a pass, had three TFLs and six tackles in the Braves' 17-7 win over Bishop Diego. Rantz also plays some on on the offensive line for the Braves, who are ranked No. 8 in D5 this week.
Moving to SLO County, SLO High QB Emilio Corona continued his dominance, accounting for 5 TDs in a 56-28 win over San Marcos. Gills' Pirates and Corona's Tigers meet next week (Sept. 20 in SLO).
Up in North County, Templeton's Tyler Kaschewski had THE best state line I've seen from a quarterback this year. In the Eagles' 69-61 win over Carmel, the junior had 181 yards passing on six attempts with two TD passes, then 24 carries for 286 yards and five MORE touchdowns. He's gonna be tough to stop once Ocean League play starts.
Moving back down to Santa Barbara, Deacon Hill accounted for five TDs as the Dons moved to 3-0 on the season with an easy win over Channel Islands. Hill, the Wisconsin commit, threw three touchdowns and ran for two more. The Dons are ranked second this week in the CIF-SS Div. 8 poll.
