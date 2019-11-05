{{featured_button_text}}

Rivalry week has come and gone. So has the 2019 season.

For the final regular season Player of the Week poll, I looked for big performances from guys in big games. That doesn't mean huge statistical performances either.

It cold be a guy who made a handful of big plays or one game-changing play last week.

For instance, Daniel Galassi, an interior lineman for St. Joseph, didn't have double-digit tackles last week. But his performance was huge against rival Righetti. Galassi was a disruptive force in the trenches, slipping under or around his blocker to stifle the Righetti offense.

Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria's senior QB, didn't have his best statistical game. But his 64-yard TD run in the second half was the game-winning play. On the other side of the field, Oskar Ruiz had a solid game, with eight total tackles as Pioneer Valley nearly pulled off the upset against the Sains as Ruiz led a spirited PVHS defense.

There were still plenty of big-time statistical outings. Cavin Ross sliced up the Cabrillo defense in the Big Game, throwing for five TDs and 275 yards. 

Bennett Redell had a monster game against San Marcos, rushing for 188 yards and three scores while throwing for 192 yards and another TD. 

In a loss to Templeton, Keyshawn Pu'a carried the rock 30 times for 152 yards. 

There's also Alex Sutton's wild stat line: Two TD passes at quarterback, 14 carries for 161 yards and three scores as a runner and four tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense. 

Tanner Van Brasch had a solid defensive game as SLO cruised past Morro Bay in the regular season finale for the 9-1 Tigers. Van Brasch had 10 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack and a blocked punt.

As always, vote all week and we'll announce the winner on Thursday. We'll be back for the first round of the playoffs.

Daniel Galassi, St. Joseph DL: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack. 

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 14 for 20, 275 yards passing, 5 TDs.

Bennett Redell, Santa Ynez QB: 10 for 14, 192 yards passing, 1 TD; 19 carries, 188 yards, 3 TDs rushing.

Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB-QB-LB: 30 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD.

Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 2 for 10 passing, 10 yards, INT; 20 carries, 160 yards, TD; 3 tackles on defense. 

Oskar Ruiz, Pioneer Valley LB: 8 total tackles, (2 solo), 2 TFLs.

Tanner Van Brasch, SLO LB: 10 total tackles (6 solo), 2 TFLs, sack, blocked punt.

Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy QB-LB: Two TD passes; 14 carries, 161 yards, 3 TDs; 4 tackles, sack, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

