Rivalry week has come and gone. So has the 2019 season.
For the final regular season Player of the Week poll, I looked for big performances from guys in big games. That doesn't mean huge statistical performances either.
It cold be a guy who made a handful of big plays or one game-changing play last week.
The Knights are 7-3. Not too long ago, that seemed unfathomable. On Sept. 27, after a 28-14 loss to Lompoc, the St. Joseph football team was 2-3.
For instance, Daniel Galassi, an interior lineman for St. Joseph, didn't have double-digit tackles last week. But his performance was huge against rival Righetti. Galassi was a disruptive force in the trenches, slipping under or around his blocker to stifle the Righetti offense.
Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria's senior QB, didn't have his best statistical game. But his 64-yard TD run in the second half was the game-winning play. On the other side of the field, Oskar Ruiz had a solid game, with eight total tackles as Pioneer Valley nearly pulled off the upset against the Sains as Ruiz led a spirited PVHS defense.
There were still plenty of big-time statistical outings. Cavin Ross sliced up the Cabrillo defense in the Big Game, throwing for five TDs and 275 yards.
Bennett Redell had a monster game against San Marcos, rushing for 188 yards and three scores while throwing for 192 yards and another TD.
Alex Sutton has been doing this for years. Naylea Calderon is fairly new to her craft. Either way, both were first-time Athlete of the Week winners during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
In a loss to Templeton, Keyshawn Pu'a carried the rock 30 times for 152 yards.
There's also Alex Sutton's wild stat line: Two TD passes at quarterback, 14 carries for 161 yards and three scores as a runner and four tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Tanner Van Brasch had a solid defensive game as SLO cruised past Morro Bay in the regular season finale for the 9-1 Tigers. Van Brasch had 10 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack and a blocked punt.
As always, vote all week and we'll announce the winner on Thursday. We'll be back for the first round of the playoffs.
The Hancock College football team’s Pacific League winning streak is now at 16 games.
Daniel Galassi, St. Joseph DL: 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, sack. Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 14 for 20, 275 yards passing, 5 TDs. Bennett Redell, Santa Ynez QB: 10 for 14, 192 yards passing, 1 TD; 19 carries, 188 yards, 3 TDs rushing.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB-QB-LB: 30 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD. Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 2 for 10 passing, 10 yards, INT; 20 carries, 160 yards, TD; 3 tackles on defense. Oskar Ruiz, Pioneer Valley LB: 8 total tackles, (2 solo), 2 TFLs. Tanner Van Brasch, SLO LB: 10 total tackles (6 solo), 2 TFLs, sack, blocked punt. Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy QB-LB: Two TD passes; 14 carries, 161 yards, 3 TDs; 4 tackles, sack, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
110119 Righetti SJ football 05.jpg
Righetti's Christian Licerio catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Patrick Heard.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 01.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia steps into the end zone to score the Knights' final touchdown ahead of Righetti's Kidasi Nepa, Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba tries to stop Righetti's Kidasi Nepa.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart passes against Righetti last week. Barnhart has been instrumental in leading the Knights to a five-game win streak.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams strips the ball from Righetti's Logan Mortensen, forcing a turnover.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's \FBSJ Righetti's \FBR
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 07.jpg
Righetti fans celebrate.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 08.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi sacks Righetti's Logan Mortensen on third down, forcing a Warrior punt.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 09.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs the ball against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during last Friday's game, a 22-7 win for the Knights. Madrigal and St. Joseph never questioned the team's process after a three-game losing streak. Now they've won five in a row heading into the playoffs.
Len Wood, Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 11.jpg
Righetti fans have a home that backs up to St. Joseph's field.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 12.jpg
St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo catches a pass between Righetti's Jordan Fields and Chris Miller (14).
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 14.jpg
Fans in end zone.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 16.jpg
Righetti coach Tony Payne high fives Joseph Cardenas after a turnover on downs.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia scores as Righetti's Chris Vargas and Joseph Cardenas try to stop him.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 18.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda (5) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion Friday night in the game against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 19.jpg
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball against St. Joseph.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 20.jpg
Righetti's Logan Mortensen runs away from St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda runs the ball against Righetti's Ethan Davenport.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 22.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor and Righetti's coach Tony Payne shake hands after the game.
Len Wood Staff
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 10.jpg
A jubilant Dan Ellington gets a hug from a member of his staff following Santa Maria High's first win of the yearly rivalry game
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 02.jpg
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez rolls out during the Main Street Classic game against Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 01.jpg
Elias Martinez of Pioneer Valley scored the only touchdown of the first half as Sammy Benitez defends during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 03.jpg
Santa Maria fans packed the bleachers at Pioneer Valley to support their team
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 04.jpg
Jovanny Garcia of Santa Maria waits to tackle Danny Martinez during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 05.jpg
Area veterans served as the honor guard prior to the game between Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 06.jpg
Jovanny Garcia looks for running room during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 07.jpg
Joe Arriola of Pioneer Valley pulls down Jovanny Garcia during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 08.jpg
Jovanny Garcia runs during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 09.jpg
Alex Rodriguez of Santa Maria can't hang on to a pass during a non-conference game at Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 11.jpg
Santa Maria head coach Dan Ellington following his team's victory at Pioneer Valley Friday night. The Saints beat Pioneer Valley for the first time in school history.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 12.jpg
Jovanny Garcia cuts to his right during the yearly rivalry game between Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 14.jpg
A Santa Maria field goal in the second half made the winning margin 10-6
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 15.jpg
Santa Maria Head Coach Dan Ellington watches from the sidelines
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 16.jpg
Pioneer Valley Head Coach John Beck looks on as his team lost to Santa Maria High 10-6
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 17.jpg
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez gains yards around the corner
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 18.jpg
Jovanny Garcia of Santa Maria gets ready to tackle Pioneer Valley quarterback Danny Martinez
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 19.jpg
Santa Maria defenders Jason Sanchez and Joannes Gonzalez team up to bring down the Santa Maria ball carrier
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 20.jpg
Jovanny Garcia of Santa Maria gets hit high and low while running
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 21.jpg
Jovanny Garcia breaks tackles
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 22.jpg
An officiating crew comprised of armed forces veterans worked the game between Santa Maria High and Pioneer Valley during the annual rivalry game. The officials and both teams wore special uniforms to commemorate the event
Peter Klein
110119 PVHS vs SMHS 23.jpg
Santa Maria Saints captains display special uniforms honoring veterans before Friday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Big Game
Tiana Terrones waves the Braves' flag before the Big Game against Cabrillo.
Dan Rogers Contributor
110119 Lompoc Cabrillo football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson returns a kick against Cabrillo.
Dan Rogers Contributor
110119 Lompoc Cabrillo football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Gavin Townes runs between Cabrillo's Florian Leblanc and JJ Lombrana during Friday's Big Game at Huyck Stadium.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
110119 Lompoc Cabrillo football 03.jpg
Cabrillo's Cade Mcnamee runs the ball against Lompoc.
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
Lompoc Braves make their way onto the field.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Big Game
Lompoc's Cavin Ross passes as Cabrillo's Tony Boneck rushes during Friday's Big Game at Huyck Stadium.
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan scores the first touchdown of the Big Game against Cabrillo.
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
VAFB Color Guard
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee reaches for a pass with Lompoc's Luke Gardner.
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan (5) celebrates first touchdown of the Big Game.
Dan Rogers Contributor
Big Game
Lompoc Cheerleaders
Dan Rogers Contributor
110119 SMarcos SY football 08.jpg
Santa Ynez' Lars Ladinig brings down San Marcos' George Tracewell on the opening kickoff.
Len Wood, Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 02.jpg
Santa Ynez' Logan Ast and Mikey Gills (35) tackle San Marcos' Henry Herrera.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 07.jpg
Santa Ynez' Dean Tipolt picks up a San Marcos fumble and takes off on a long return run.
Len Wood Staff
Pirates rout San Marcos in finale
Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast makes a long catch over San Marcos' Isaac Sotelo during Friday's game. The Pirates beat the Royals 48-27 to finish the regular season with a 4-6 overall record. They went 2-3 in Channel League play. The Pirates, in Division 8, are unlikely to land an at-large big for the CIF Southern Section playoffs, and may be done for the season.
Len Wood, Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 06.jpg
Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast carries the ball against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 04.jpg
Santa Ynez celebrates a touchdown against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 10.jpg
Santa Ynez' Logan Ast runs against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Dean Tipolt sacks San Marcos' Ben Partee.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 11.jpg
Santa Ynez' Bennett Redell runs against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 12.jpg
Santa Ynez' Ivan Hernandez and Mikey Gills bring down San Marcos' Ben Partee.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 05.jpg
Santa Ynez' Lars Ladinig catches a pass for the Pirates' first touchdown against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
110119 SMarcos SY football 09.jpg
Santa Ynez' Lars Ladinig runs against San Marcos.
Len Wood Staff
