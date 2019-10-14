We've got a DEEP pool of candidates this week.
Let's start with Darien Langley and St. Joseph. A number of Knights could be listed here after that HUGE win at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's last week, but Langley did a little bit of everything to get the nod. He affected the game on special teams with a big kick return TD, also caught a TD pass and intercepted a pass on defense as St. Joseph scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points for a monster win.
Cavin Ross has been solid all year, but Friday his defense kept serving up short fields and Ross made sure to take advantage, throwing four TDs on only 13 attempts in the Braves' 56-0 thrashing of San Marcos.
Moving to SLO County, Max Soltero had a big night against Atascadero, scoring three times and racking up 154 receiving yards. That performance was critical in a 28-20 PAC 4 League win over Atascadero.
On the other end of that one, Seth Robasciotti, one of the most talented players in the league, caught eight passes for 100 yards and a score for Atascadero.
Heading back over to Santa Barbara County, though Santa Ynez has been roughed up the last couple weeks, Logan Ast continues to play hard for the Pirates. In a 34-0 Channel League loss to Santa Barbara, Ast had 12 tackles and a sack for the Pirates.
For the Dons, Josh Rosales piled up four QB sacks as Santa Barbara moved to 2-0 in league.
Rosales and the Dons will try to ratchet up the pressure against Lompoc's Ross Friday night. That will be quite a matchup.
San Marcos QB Ben Partee led the Royals over Cabrillo as he accounted for three TDs in a 46-6 win. Partee was 10 for 12 passing for 157 yards with two TDs. He also rushed for a score.
On the 8-man side of things, Donavan Miller had a WILD performance against Frazier Mountain. He scored three rushing TDs and ran for over 150 yards and also picked off three passes on Homecoming.
Vote for the Week Seven Player of the Week
