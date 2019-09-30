There are four worthy candidates up for Player of the Week for the Sept. 27 week of games and it's a good mix of players.
Deville Dickerson set the tone for Lompoc's defense on Friday night as the Braves limited St. Joseph to just 14 points in a 28-14 win on the road.
Dickerson picked off three passes and also blocked a PAT for the second time this year. Yes. He's just a sophomore.
Righetti has continued to just obliterate opponents early and often with a rotating crew and this week it was Christian Roseborough that got the greenlight. 'Rosey' had 126 yards on 16 carries and scored three times in the Warriors' 35-6 win at DP. That one was over early. Can't wait to see what the Warriors have in store for us Friday night against a good Paraclete team.
Then there's Thomas Cole at SLO who helped lead the Tigers' shutout of Hanford West. This dude, who will get a ton of Pac-12 offers, had five tackles-for-loss and two sacks as SLO won 37-0. The Tigers keep improving after they tough loss to Templeton.
Then there's Tommy Nunez, who continues to be Pioneer Valley's brightest spot on offense. Nunez is listed as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound junior running back for the Panthers and he had 150 yards on 19 carries against a good Garces team.
Nunez has had over 140 yards in three straight games. Keep an eye on this kid for the rest of the season and next year as well.
