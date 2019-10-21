{{featured_button_text}}

Week Eight was wild. 

WILD.

Not only from a win-loss standpoint, but also from a statistical standpoint.

Starting with the team results: Lompoc's 44-game league win streak was snapped. At home by Santa Barbara.

Arroyo Grande slipped past Righetti in a thriller, 27-20 and took a commanding lead in the Mountain League title chase.

St. Joseph stopped a 2-point try to hold off Paso Robles 21-20.

Santa Maria was in an Ocean League thriller at Mission Prep, falling 29-27 in San Luis Obispo. 

Santa Ynez racked up 10 sacks against Cabrillo.

It was just one of those weeks.

Now to the individual performances.

Joseph Cardenas had a heckuva game in the loss to Arroyo Grande.

His blocked punt, scoop and score is one of those plays I'll remember for a long, long time. In fact, Cardenas blocked two kicks in the game and really should've had a third, but he overran the punter. He was also all over the field on defense. (I also would like to shout out Kidasi Nepa. That guy made so many plays on defense against AG. It was a really commendable performance that might get overlooked. He was knifing through the AG blocking schemes all night and was pretty much covering half the field as the Cover 3 safety. And he wants to be a running back).

Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande's junior QB, had one of those season-defining games. He's been more of a runner than a passer, but last Friday night he was throwing dimes all over the field and really lifted AG to that win.

Dominick Martinez continues to do the dirty work. How many star two-way QBs do you see? Not many. But Martinez rushed for nearly 200 yards against Mission Prep and had nine tackles and a fumble on defense. 

For Mission Prep in that game, Brian Kowall broke out with 223 rushing yards and three scores. He also had a touchdown catch. 

Keyshawn Pu'a had a very rare stat-line. Nipomo has been rocked by injuries this year and Pu'a, who can play linebacker, defensive end and running back, threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for 137 yards in a rough loss against SLO. 

For the Tigers in that one, Sam Ogden caught eight passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. (It's pick your poison with SLO. It seems like every week a different player steps up to have a big game for both the SLO offense and its defense).

Brett Burress was the man carrying the load on offense for St. Joseph last week against Paso. The hard-running junior topped the 100-yard mark and scored twice as the Knights won their third straight, setting up a big game at Arroyo Grande Friday.

Tyler Germani, the standout Santa Ynez senior defensive lineman, had 6 1/2 tackles-for-loss and five sacks on his own as the Pirates rolled past winless Cabrillo 41-14. 

Staying in the Channel League, Ty Montgomery, Santa Barbara's kicker, was the one to end the Lompoc league streak, booting a 45-yard field goal to give the Dons a 24-21 lead and then nailing a 26-yarder for the final score in the 27-21 win.

Joseph Cardenas, Righetti LB: blocked PAT, blocked punt returned for TD, 7 tackles, 1 TFL.

Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande QB: 14-for-31 passing, 219 yards, 2 TDs, 9 carries, 50 yards, TD.

Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 17 carries, 184 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles, forced fumble.

Brian Kowall, Mission Prep RB: 223 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 36-yard TD reception.

Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB-QB: 2 for 3 passing, 49 yards, TD; 22 carries, 137  yards. 

Sam Ogden, SLO WR: 8 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs. 

Brett Burress, St. Joseph RB: 116 rushing yards, 2 TDs.

Tyler Germani, Santa Ynez DL: 10 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5 sacks.

Ty Montgomery, Santa Barbara K: 45-yard game-winning field, 26-yard field goal vs. Lompoc

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

