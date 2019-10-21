Not only from a win-loss standpoint, but also from a statistical standpoint.
Starting with the team results: Lompoc's 44-game league win streak was snapped. At home by Santa Barbara.
Arroyo Grande slipped past Righetti in a thriller, 27-20 and took a commanding lead in the Mountain League title chase.
St. Joseph stopped a 2-point try to hold off Paso Robles 21-20.
Santa Maria was in an Ocean League thriller at Mission Prep, falling 29-27 in San Luis Obispo.
Santa Ynez racked up 10 sacks against Cabrillo.
It was just one of those weeks.
Now to the individual performances.
Joseph Cardenas had a heckuva game in the loss to Arroyo Grande.
His blocked punt, scoop and score is one of those plays I'll remember for a long, long time. In fact, Cardenas blocked two kicks in the game and really should've had a third, but he overran the punter. He was also all over the field on defense. (I also would like to shout out Kidasi Nepa. That guy made so many plays on defense against AG. It was a really commendable performance that might get overlooked. He was knifing through the AG blocking schemes all night and was pretty much covering half the field as the Cover 3 safety. And he wants to be a running back).
Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande's junior QB, had one of those season-defining games. He's been more of a runner than a passer, but last Friday night he was throwing dimes all over the field and really lifted AG to that win.
Dominick Martinez continues to do the dirty work. How many star two-way QBs do you see? Not many. But Martinez rushed for nearly 200 yards against Mission Prep and had nine tackles and a fumble on defense.
For Mission Prep in that game, Brian Kowall broke out with 223 rushing yards and three scores. He also had a touchdown catch.
Keyshawn Pu'a had a very rare stat-line. Nipomo has been rocked by injuries this year and Pu'a, who can play linebacker, defensive end and running back, threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for 137 yards in a rough loss against SLO.
For the Tigers in that one, Sam Ogden caught eight passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. (It's pick your poison with SLO. It seems like every week a different player steps up to have a big game for both the SLO offense and its defense).
Brett Burress was the man carrying the load on offense for St. Joseph last week against Paso. The hard-running junior topped the 100-yard mark and scored twice as the Knights won their third straight, setting up a big game at Arroyo Grande Friday.
Tyler Germani, the standout Santa Ynez senior defensive lineman, had 6 1/2 tackles-for-loss and five sacks on his own as the Pirates rolled past winless Cabrillo 41-14.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
Staying in the Channel League, Ty Montgomery, Santa Barbara's kicker, was the one to end the Lompoc league streak, booting a 45-yard field goal to give the Dons a 24-21 lead and then nailing a 26-yarder for the final score in the 27-21 win.
Joseph Cardenas, Righetti LB: blocked PAT, blocked punt returned for TD, 7 tackles, 1 TFL. Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande QB: 14-for-31 passing, 219 yards, 2 TDs, 9 carries, 50 yards, TD. Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 17 carries, 184 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles, forced fumble. Brian Kowall, Mission Prep RB: 223 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 36-yard TD reception.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo RB-QB: 2 for 3 passing, 49 yards, TD; 22 carries, 137 yards. Sam Ogden, SLO WR: 8 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs. Brett Burress, St. Joseph RB: 116 rushing yards, 2 TDs. Tyler Germani, Santa Ynez DL: 10 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5 sacks. Ty Montgomery, Santa Barbara K: 45-yard game-winning field, 26-yard field goal vs. Lompoc
101819 CHS SY football 06.jpg
Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills gets away from Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel to score a touchdown.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 02.jpg
Cabrillo's JJ Lombrana tries to get away from Santa Ynez' Tyler Germani.
Len Wood, Staff
101819 CHS SY football 01.jpg
Santa Ynez' Lars Ladinig gets past Cabrillo's Chris Flores to score the Pirates' first touchdown.
Len Wood, Staff
101819 CHS SY football 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills catches a long pass against Cabrillo's Tony Boneck.
Len Wood, Staff
101819 CHS SY football 04.jpg
Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle, who was named Homecoming Queen, kicks an extra point against Cabrillo as Jacob Davies holds.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 05.jpg
Santa Ynez' Tyler Germani sacks Cabrillo's Zack Ramos.
Len Wood, Staff
101819 CHS SY football 30.jpg
Cabrillo's Tony Boneck intercepts a pass intended for Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 22.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 23.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 24.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 25.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 26.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 27.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 28.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 29.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 08.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 09.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 10.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 11.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 12.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 13.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 14.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 15.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 16.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 17.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 18.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 19.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 20.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 21.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 CHS SY football 07.jpg
Cabrillo vs. Santa Ynez.
Len Wood Staff
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 03.jpg
A Paso Robles ball carrier is tackled by St. Joseph defender Salvador Barragan (22) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 01.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress gets tripped up by Paso Robles High defender Jacob Lambeth (23) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 02.jpg
St. Joseph wide receiver Noah Skarda (5) sprints upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 04.jpg
St. Joseph High quarterback Hunter Barnhart rolls out of the pocket in search of an open man during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 05.jpg
Paso Robles running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) is brought down by St. Joseph High defenders Darien Langley (left) and Salvador Barragan (right) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 06.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress (33) tumbles to the turf during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles High.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 07.jpg
Paso Robles High wide receiver Seth Maldonado (1) gets tripped up by a St. Joseph High defender during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 08.jpg
Paso Robles defender Adam Espinoza (25) just misses the tackle on St. Joe's running back Darien Langley during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 09.jpg
Paso Robles High running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) looks for a gap in the defense during Friday night's game against St. Joseph High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 10.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is brought to the turf by Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 11.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is knocked out of bounds by several Paso Robles High defenders during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 12.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart (7) looks for an open man during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 13.jpg
St. Joseph High wide receiver Diego Castillo races the ball upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 14.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) escapes the tackle of Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman (10) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 Righetti vs AG 15.jpg
Kidasi Nepa finds running room during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 01.jpg
Logan Mortensen (11) makes a big gain as Christian Roseborough blocks during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 02.jpg
Kidasi Nepa returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 03.jpg
Adrian Ruffino hurdles players during a first down run against the Arroyo Grande Eagles
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 04.jpg
Logan Mortensen rolls to his left during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 06.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino follows the block of teammate Jake MacKinnon during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 07.jpg
Diego Macias cuts to his right during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 08.jpg
Arroyo Grande runner Caleb Tomasin gets tripped up during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 09.jpg
Mason Thompson breaks tackles to score a touchdown during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 10.jpg
Chase Reynoso falls across the goal line to score for Righetti during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 11.jpg
Christian Roseborough looks to gain yards as Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande seals the edge during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 12.jpg
Mason Thompson gets low to find running room during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 13.jpg
Several Righetti defenders combine for a quarterback sack during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 14.jpg
Ethan Royal cuts away from a defender during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 16.jpg
Ethan Davenport of Righetti battles Eagle lineman Matthew Allenduring a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 17.jpg
Several Righetti defenders trip up Arroyo Grande runner Mason Thompson during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 18.jpg
Kidasi Nepa gets low for a tackle during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Footbal 10.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz brings down Santa Barbara's Ty Montgomery Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 11.jpg
Santa Barbara QB Deacon Hill attempts a quarterback keep against Lompoc. Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 01.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley is tripped up by Santa Barbara's John Valencia in the first quarter Friday.
Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 02.JPG
Lompoc's quarterback Cavin Ross hands off to Sheldon Canley Friday night.
Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 03.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley gets enough for a first down in the first quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 04.JPG
Lompoc's defense takes down Santa Barbara's Ty Montgomery
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 05.JPG
Lompoc's defense is all over Santa Barbara's QB Deacon Hill in the first quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 06.JPG
Lompoc's punter Gunnar Thomas. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 07.JPG
Lompoc's Anthony Arias brings down a Santa Barbara ball carrier. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 08.JPG
Lompoc's DB James Braithwaite puts pressure on Santa Barbara's QB Deacon Hill. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 09.JPG
Lompoc's QB Cavin Ross looks to lateral to RB Sheldon Canley in the second quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara Lompoc Football 12.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels cruises in for a touchdown on a pass reception in the third quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports