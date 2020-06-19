With an eye toward space, Nipomo's Eric Ahler chooses UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz's appearance is a selling point for many although, because of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced school closures nationwide, Ahler has not been able to see the campus in person.

"I did a virtual tour," said Ahler. "I loved just how beautiful the area is. I like the outdoors."

Besides continuing his academic career at UC Santa Cruz, Ahler would also like to try to continue his athletic career there.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…

Ahler was an All-League volleyball selection in 2019. Nipomo's 2020 season ended with the Titans sitting at 4-2 when the pandemic caused the cancellation of sports nationwide.

Schools statewide closed in March, and spring sports in California shut down at that time as well, because of the pandemic.

The Nipomo Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year stands around 6-feet-7. He is an outside hitter, and Ahler said he hopes to try to walk on to the Banana Slugs' volleyball team as a freshman, "depending on how school is going."

To try to stay in shape during this era of pandemic-induced cancellation of team workouts, "I have been able to work out at home," said Ahler.

"I run and do other workouts I find online."