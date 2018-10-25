East Bakersfield had two primary hitters Thursday night. Righetti had several.
Their superior balance helped the third-seeded Warriors sweep the No. 14 Blades 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III Playoffs.
The Warriors will take on six seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at Righetti in the quarterfinals. The match is tentatively set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We beat San Joaquin Memorial twice in tournaments," said Righetti coach Charlie Koertge after his team moved to 16-15 with a successful Central Section playoff debut.
"Not that that guarantees a win," in the playoffs, Koertge said. The Blades finished 15-18-3.
Righetti joined most of the other area athletic programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Junior middle blocker Alyssa Joseph lifted the Warriors with a big overall match. Joseph racked up six kills, three blocks and four aces. Her play at the net plagued the Blades whenever she was in there.
"Alyssa played her match of the year," said Koertge. "That really helped us."
"I would say our balance was the key for us," said Joseph. "They had two main hitters, (5-foot-10 outside hitter Jackie Mejardo and 5-8 senior middle hitter Sheila Ramirez)."
Joseph said, "We knew they were going to go there, and we centered our block around that."
Jessica Powell was Righetti's kill leader with 11. Mackenzie Kestler had eight kills and Jenna Wuehtrich had seven, including the kill that ended the match.
Mejardo and Ramirez had their moments, but the Warriors were in control most of the way after closing out what had been a see-saw first set with five points on Joseph's serve.
Joseph put the Warriors at set point with an ace then Righetti caught a break when the Blades tried to make a play, and couldn't, on a Joseph serve that looked as if it was headed long.
As the match went along, the Warriors' balanced hitting was simply too much for the Blades. The Warriors seized control for good when Shanyce Valadez snapped a 5-5 tie in the second set with three service points.
"We were kind of nervous early, but then we pulled it together as a team," said Powell.
"They had a good record in their league, but they weren't as strong as some of the teams in ours."
East Bakersfield finished in second place, at 7-3, in the East Yosemite League. Despite a 2-10 record in the inaugural Mountain League, Righetti petitioned successfully to get into the playoffs, and the Warriors landed a high Division 3 seed.
Six Mountain League teams got into the playoffs. When Righetti played in the Southern Section, a girls volleyball playoff bid was unlikely if a team did not finish in the top half of its league.
Under Central Section guidelines, any squad in a team sport that does not win a league championship can still petition to get into the playoffs.
Valadez had 17 assists. Akemi Karamitsos, Righetti's other setter, had 15.
Dinuba 3, Pioneer Valley 1
DINUBA — The fourth-seeded Emperors beat the No. 13 Panthers in four sets in the first round of Division 3. No details were available.
Tulare Western 3, Nipomo 1
TULARE — The No. 6 Mustangs rallied for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win over the No. 11 Titans in another Division 3 first-rounder. No details were available.