Each set in this Mountain League volleyball match at Righetti Tuesday night followed a familiar pattern.
Righetti would score the first two points then San Luis Obispo would play the crisper volleyball the balance of the rest of the way.
The Tigers swept the Warriors 3-0 at Warrior Gym by an increasing margin in each set, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16. The Tigers are 8-10, 2-2. The Warriors are 9-7, 2-3.
Righetti came in with the higher MaxPreps state ranking, 265 to 354. However, the Warriors had trouble getting the ball past San Luis Obispo libero Molly Eppright and were consistently confounded by the taller Tigers' block at the net.
With 6-foot-1 Anne Overland and 5-10 Kayla Craft leading the way, "They blocked us 10 times. by my unofficial count," said Righetti coach Charlie Koertge.
"Our passing was off. As a result, our offense was predictable and we got blocked a lot."
Jeesica Powell and Jenna Wuethrich were Righetti's most consistent hitters. They each had seven kills. Mackenzie Kestler had six.
Akemi Karamitsos amassed 14 assists for Righetti. Libero Jahnine Ricafrente gave the Warriors solid defense.
Craft racked up three straight kills to pull the Tigers into a 4-4 tie the first set. Craft put the Tigers ahead for good in the first set, at 10-9, with another kill, on Dylan Van Rooyen's serve.
With better court coverage and the Warriors' servers having a hard time getting the ball past Eppright, the Tigers pulled slightly farther ahead as he set wore on, 19-17, 22-19, then 24-20.
The Warriors saved one set point, but the Tigers closed out the set when Anneke Moersdof smashed a kill off a Sydnie Maurer quick set after Eppright gave Maurer a crisp pass.
Righetti managed to serve away from Eppright the balance of the rest of the match, but the Warriors hurt themselves by missing nine serves, including five in the second set.
"We missed a lot of serves, and that hurt us," said Koertge. "We missed more serves than usual tonight."
Even with all those missed serves the Warriors, with hitting pressure by Powell and Kyra Allen and a string of Tigers' errors that included three missed serves eventually pulled out to a 15-11 lead after the Tigers led 6-2.
San Luis Obispo promptly tightened up its play and quickly tied the set at 15-15. Kestler gave the Warriors the lead back with a kill, but that was the last time the Warriors would lead in the set.
The Tigers gradually pulled ahead 20-18 then closed out the set with five points on Van Rooyen's serve.
The visitors outscored the home team 17-8 after an eight-all tie the third set. Moersdorf helped the Tigers pull away with a series of soft shots, including three consecutive soft ones for points that made it 23-14.
Overland, on a pass from Frankie Phelan, smacked a kill for the final point.
Righetti will play at the Clovis North Tournament Saturday before playing at Templeton at 5 p.m. next Tuesday to finish the first half of Mountain League play.
Pioneer Valley 3, St. Joseph 1
Alison Magni racked up 10 kills and four digs as the Panthers (2-5, 1-0) rallied for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 win at home in their inaugural Ocean League match.
Middle blocker Morgan Krause had eight kills and five blocks for the Panthers. Right side hitter Jennifer Basulto chipped in with nine kills.
Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 1
The Titans (4-4, 1-0) opened their inaugural Ocean League campaign with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21 win over the Pirates at Nipomo.
The Vong Vone sisters led the Titans to the win. Katelyn Vong Vone racked up 32 digs and four aces. Jasmine Vong Vone had eight kills and four aces.
Emma Arobit had eight kills for the Titans. Shelis Canton made four blocks.
Orcutt Academy 3, Santa Maria 0
Megan Wise made 16 digs and Zaley Bennett served nine aces as the Spartans swept the Saints 25-13, 25-20, 25-5 in an Ocean League match at Orcutt Junior High School.