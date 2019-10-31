Bakersfield’s Independence High School’s Falcons tried to put a Halloween scare into the St. Joseph Knights Thursday night.
It didn’t work, but, oh, how they tried.
The Knights swept the visiting Falcons 3-0 at Hofschulte Gym in Orcutt, to win their first round matchup in the CIF Central Section Division 3 girls volleyball playoffs.
The Falcons, the third place finisher in the South Yosemite League and the division’s No. 10 seed, kept the match close all the way before falling 25-22, 25-23, 27-25.
“That was an intense match,” said St. Joseph coach Kelsey Elston. “Independence is a super aggressive team. They played really hard but my girls also played really hard, they never panicked and were able to win in the end.”
“I’m proud of my girls. They gave everything they had,” said Independence coach Anisa Cerna. “Our goal tonight was to play at a high level and the girls did that. We just ran out of time.”
The Knights, the division’s No. 7 seed, won’t be travelling very far for their second round match. St. Joseph will be heading to the other side of the Foster/Bradley intersection to face cross street rival and No. 2 seed Righetti, a 3-0 winner over Pioneer Valley on Thursday.
The Knights were led by Olivia Laggren with 10 kills and Bailey Woodside with eight.
“Olivia had a really good game,” said Elston. “Olivia and (setter) Alyssa Eaker had a really good connection tonight and our libero Sammie Lock played her heart out. She was flying all over the floor.”
Avery Nelson added four kills and four huge blocked shots.
There were many service aces on the night — Independence dropped five and St. Joseph four — but the Knights’ biggest ace came from Sara Plemmons to close out the second set.
The Falcons were led by Savannah Rice with 12 kills, three blocks and three aces.
“Savannah is a real athlete,” said Cerna. “She’s just one of those girls if you give her the ball, she’ll just put it away. She’s just phenomenal. She really kept us going.”
There were times throughout the match that Rice’s aggressive play kept the Falcons' hopes alive.
Tori Robertson and Asia Kirven each added five kills.
You have free articles remaining.
It was a tightly contested match with bodies flying everywhere, long rallies, spectacular kill shots and even more spectacular blocks.
Eaker opened the match with an ace. That was followed by two quick kills from Woodside and Mikayla Thompson as St. Joseph opened an early 3-0 lead.
A Laggren blast through two Independence blockers made it 6-2.
But the Falcons battled back, going on a 5-0 run to take a 7-6 lead and the tone was set for the rest of the night.
St. Joseph later grabbed a four-point lead, 15-11, on a huge Nelson block but the Falcons then went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 15-all.
After a Kirven kill, the set was tied at 22-all when consecutive kill shots by Woodside and Nelson set up set point.
Fittingly, Eaker opened the set with an ace. She closed it out with a serve that Independence tried to kill but sent the ball into the net for a 25-22 Knights’ win.
And that was the biggest margin of the night.
St. Joseph’s biggest lead in the second set was three points.
Independence’s biggest second set lead was two.
With the score tied 23-23, Tressa Domingos tipped the ball over the net for a winner followed by Plemmons’ ace to close out the second set.
“That was a good, hard game,” said Elston. “I’m proud of the way the girls stayed with it and stayed calm even when they fell behind.”
The third set was even closer.
It was tied 13 times until the final tie at 25-all when an Independence serve sailed wide and an Independence kill shot went too deep out of bounds.
“This was my first year as the head coach,” said Cerna. These girls really made it special, they made it a winning season.”
“I felt like tonight, my girls had a lot of confidence, good energy,” said Elston. “They really wanted to win.”