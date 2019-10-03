The St. Joseph Knights kept their Ocean League girls volleyball record spotless (3-0) with a straight-set victory Thursday night against the Orcutt Academy Spartans in a match played at Orcutt Junior High.
The Spartans (1-3 Ocean) gave it their best shot but just couldn’t get past the league leaders, falling 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.
The Knights were led by Bailey Woodside and Olivia Laggren with seven kills apiece. Drew Johnson added five kills.
Catherine Noe and Sammie Lock came up big from the service lines for St. Joseph; Noe launched seven service aces and Lock six.
Orcutt Academy was led by Gabriela Sanchez with five aces. Grace Lamica and Mariah Lopez each had two kills and Lopez was in on 12 blocks; six solo and six assisted.
The Spartans were smoking hot early, racing out to a 9-1 lead in a run that included two aces by both Sanchez and Lamica, forcing St. Joseph coach Kelsey Elston to call a timeout.
That settled her troops.
Down 11-2, the Knights stormed back, winning 10 straight points to take a 12-11 lead.
Lock powered the run, serving six aces to get the Knights back in the set.
At 14-all, St. Joseph began to pull away, scoring eight of the final nine points to put the set in the win column.
The Knights earned 11 points of service aces and five more on kill shots in the first set.
“Their No. 5 (Woodside) is a great server,” said Orcutt Academy coach Lo Johnson. “She has a deep shot that we weren’t prepared for.”
The second set was close early but a 5-0 run gave the Knights an 11-5 lead.
St. Joseph tacked on an 8-0 run for a 19-7 lead and Orcutt Academy just couldn’t recover.
The run included two Noe aces and a pair of spectacular kill shots by Woodside.
On the second, Woodside blasted a ball right into the middle of the Spartans’ defense.
Orcutt Academy libero Allyson Britt make a diving save but the ball went back over the net, right at Woodside who unleashed a second blast to win the point.
It wasn’t long until Johnson rocketed a kill just inside the deep corner to close out the set.
The third set was the Spartans’ best shot at getting back into the match.
Lock opened the set with two aces followed by a Lopez block for a 3-0 lead.
St. Joseph responded with a 6-0 run that included two more Woodside kills and a tip-in by Tui Auau.
But the Spartans didn’t fold.
Trailing 14-11, Orcutt Academy ran off seven straight points to take an 18-14 lead.
St. Joseph later tied the set at 19-all.
After trading points back and forth and back and forth again, the Knights broke a 21-21 tie, to close out the set and match.
With Sara Plemmons serving, Laggren pounded a kill down the middle, Plemmons aced the next serve and Laggren had kills on the final two points.
“The girls put everything on the court. I think they all played well especially Viviana Lopez, Mariah Lopez, Gabriela Sanchez, Ally Britt and Grace Lamica,” said Lo Johnson. “It just didn’t end in our favor tonight but you have to give St. Joseph credit. They’re in first place in our league and tonight you saw why. We’re excited to play them again.”
St. Joseph next plays at Pioneer Valley on Monday.
Orcutt Academy next plays Morro Bay Tuesday at Orcutt Junior High.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Ynez 18, Cate 2
The Santa Ynez Pirates ran their boys water polo record to 12-1 with an 18-2 non-league victory over Cate Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
Henry Allen led the Pirates with four goals, Addison Hawkins, Jace Grieco, Jackson Cloud, Eric Montejano and Landon Lassahn had two goals apiece and Clay Beaird, Brock Hrehor and Blake Economus each had one goal.
In goal, Tristan Linder had 10 saves and Drake Clark four.
“I was very pleased with our defense today. We let a couple goals get by in the first quarter and then locked down for the rest of the game,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “We were able to keep our intensity up throughout the game and spread the ball around to get more of our team involved.”
The Pirates return to the pool Tuesday with a non-league match against the Nipomo Titans in Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez opens Channel League play next Thursday when the Pirates host the Dos Pueblos Chargers.