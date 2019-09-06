The St. Joseph Knights and Santa Ynez Pirates went the distance Thursday night before the Knights pulled out a 3-2 win in a non-league girls volleyball match at Santa Ynez High School.
The teams battled back and forth all night before the Knights were able to seal their 25-19, 25-16, 25-27, 24-26, 15-4 victory.
With the win, St. Joseph (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak while Santa Ynez (4-7) continued a long skid, dropping its seventh straight after opening the season with four straight wins.
“I’m happy to get the win before we play in a tournament at Morro Bay this weekend,” said St. Joseph coach Kelsey Elston. “We’ll be playing a lot of teams in our (Ocean) league which will show us how we stack up against them.”
The win also snapped a 17 match losing streak, dating back to 2004, against the Pirates.
“It was a tough loss but I think we’re heading in the right direction,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright. “But you have to give St. Joseph credit. They played a very good game. I look forward to seeing them again next year.”
The Knights were paced by Bailey Woodside with 15 kills. Olivia Laggren had 13 kills and six aces. Drew Johnson added eight kills and Sammie Lock had 11 digs.
For the Pirates, Natalie Robles had 18 assists, Rylynn Ibarra had 55 digs, and Ibarra and Kylie Clouse led the team with 11 kills apiece.
“I moved Rylynn from libero to outside hitter in the third set,” said Wright. “Rylynn, all 5-foot-3 of her, matched 6-2 Kylie shot for shot.”
With the score tied at 6-all in the first set, Santa Ynez went on a 7-1 run and seemed to be in control.
Elston called a time out to settle her players down and they responded, scoring seven of the next eight points to tie the set at 14-14.
The Knights then seized control of the set, ending it on a Catherine Noe ace.
At 5-5 in the second set, the Knights went on a six-point run to take control.
Later, a four-point run stretched the Knights’ lead to 23-14 before Laggren’s ace put the set in the win column.
That’s when Wright made the switch, moving Ibarra to outside hitter next to Clouse in the middle and putting Ginger Huddy in at libero.
“Our outsides were really struggling so I had to make a change,” said Wright. “Moving Rylynn to the outside really picked the team up. I also brought in Alexa Garcia and she made some great passes. She gave us a spark with her all-around hustle which is what we needed. Unfortunately it didn’t carry over to the fifth set.”
But the Pirates were able to win the third and fourth sets.
The third set was a continuous battle.
With the scored tied at 15, Santa Ynez scored six of the next seven points.
Elston called a time out and her team responded, tying the score at 21.
From there the teams battled for every point and when Laggren backhanded the ball and found a hole in the middle of the Santa Ynez defense, the Knights were one point away (25-24) from a three set sweep.
But the Knights weren’t done.
They scored the final three points, one off a monster Clouse kill shot, to close out the set.
The fourth set was much of the same.
Although St. Joseph had two four-point runs, Santa Ynez kept battling and led 24-22.
The Knights tied it at 24-all before Garcia made a big save that set up Lauren Swing’s set-winning kill.
“I wasn’t really nervous when they forced the fifth set,” said Elston. “I knew we weren’t playing to our potential but Santa Ynez is a good team. It ended up being a real fight for the win.”
The Pirates’ comeback bid ended early in the fifth set when the Knights roared out to a 9-0 lead on the strength of Noe’s serving.
Laggren’s kill on the final play of the night, put the game in St. Joseph’s win column.
“They came back with some tough serving in the fifth set,” said Wright. “Our serve/receive kind of faltered a bit in the fifth set but that’s why we have preseason.”
“We were focusing on aggressive serving, making smart choices and it worked out tonight,” said Elston. “We’re a young team but a good team and it showed tonight.”
While St. Joseph heads to Morro Bay’s weekend tournament, Santa Ynez is off until Tuesday when they play at Pioneer Valley. The Pirates then host Laguna Blanca on Wednesday and head to Dos Pueblos for a Channel League match on Thursday.
Templeton 3, Santa Ynez 1
The Templeton Eagles prevailed in four sets (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17) in a home match Tuesday night.
Santa Ynez was led by Lauren Bradley with 6 kills, Dakota Blount with 10 assists and Clouse with 3 blocks.
Girls golf
Arroyo Grande 228, Santa Ynez 246
Arroyo Grande’s Bella Gunasayan earned medalist honors Thursday, shooting a 39 on the front nine of the Alisal River Course in Solvang to lead the Eagles past the Santa Ynez Pirates.
Emily Webb shot a 44 for A.G., followed by Claire Marshall (47), Sora Park (48) and Sidney Pruett (50).
The Pirates were led by Morgan Blunt (45). Rounding out the Santa Ynez scoring were Bridget Callaghan (48), Marina Vengel (49), Caelyn Linane (52) and Emily Ruiz (52).
Santa Ynez 259, Righetti 261
The Pirates edged the Righetti Warriors Tuesday.
Righetti’s Claire Alford earned medalist honors shooting a 38.
But it was the steady scoring from the Pirates that won the day.
Blunt led the Pirates with a 46, Vengel shot a 47, Linane a 54 and Ruiz and Emily Melby both shot 56.
Following Alford for the Warriors were Cameron Reynoso (52), Kayla Minetti (56), Grace Minetti (57) and Kira Kase (58).