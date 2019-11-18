Alfredo Botello set up Lompoc's first goal. He scored the Braves' final, and decisive, one.
Botello, a senior, powered the Braves to a 3-2 non-league win in Lompoc's first game of the season, a home match against Orcutt Academy.
The Spartans, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 after their campaign kicked off last weekend with a 6-0 loss to Pioneer Valley.
The Spartans were much more competitive in Monday's match, which was played on a practice field as Lompoc High's Huyck Stadium prepares for a major renovation project that will start next week. Lompoc will play all its games this year on the same pitch in the shadow of Huyck Stadium.
Lompoc went ahead 1-0 as Botello set up teammate Erick Jimenez with a terrific cross in front of goal that Jimenez, a freshman, flipped into the back of the net.
Lompoc struck first despite Orcutt Academy controlling the first 20 minutes of action. Jimenez's goal came in the 26th minute.
Orcutt Academy then came to life. Oscar Corral scored in the 30th minute and Joaquim Lozano followed that up with a tally in the 33rd minute to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead. Lozano's goal came on a corner kick where the ball bounced around a bit before it settled to Lozano near the right post. Lozano then slipped a shot across the mouth of the goal and past the keeper.
The Spartans led 2-1 at half, but the Braves knotted things up quickly thereafter.
In the 11th minute of the second half, a Spartan defender went for a slide tackle as Lompoc was breaking away into the penalty area, drawing a penalty kick for Anthony Morales, a defender. The senior calmly slotted a right-footed shot to the left side of the goal to tie the score.
Four minutes later, Botello netted his game-winner as the Braves mounted a swift counter-attack with Victor Mendez, another senior, putting together a strong run down the right wing. Mendez skipped a cross to Botello right in front of goal and Botello chipped the ball into the net with his right foot.
Orcutt Academy didn't quit, though. The Spartans built up some pressure in the final moments and nearly earned a draw after Josiah DuBruno ripped a deep shot on goal just outside the penalty area. But Lompoc goalkeeper Gio Cortez, who usually starts for the JV team at LHS but was substituted in at halftime Monday, made a diving save and then smothered the ball on another OAHS rebound attempt.
Lompoc travels to play St. Joseph Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Santa Maria. Orcutt Academy plays at Dunn in Los Olivos on Wednesday. Lompoc plays at Santa Maria on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 1, Orcutt Academy 1
The Braves and Spartans played to a draw on Monday at Orcutt Community Park.
"We came out really slow, with little effort, and it showed," said Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane. "We mustered up just one shot on frame in the first half. We made a couple adjustments at the midway point, and started getting some better forward play."
Orcutt Academy scored first forcing Lompoc to find an equalizer, which the Braves did.
"We equalized on a 30-yard shot from open play by one of our freshmen, Eme Tate," Cochrane said.
The Braves host St. Joseph Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 15, Foothill Tech 9
Taye Luke had six goals, three assists and three steals for the Pirates. Ally Alderete added six more goals and two assists for Santa Ynez. Hannah Allen scored twice and drew a five-meter kickout. Lily Mazza also scored. Peyton Pratt had seven blocks and three steals in goal.
