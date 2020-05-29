Santa Ynez seniors Nielsen heading across the country, Gills heading to Sweden

Gills will leave for Sweden in late July.

He knows all about the problems Sweden, whose higher ups have chosen to keep their nation open with the goal of achieving herd immunity in the country, has had with the pandemic. Still, he seemed confident.

"I don't think I'll have to go into quarantine when I go over there. I don't think I'll have to be tested," Gills said.

"I'll be staying with Lancelot and his dad."

West Virginia, which lacks the density problems of many other states when it comes to the virus and whose leaders have been praised for aggressive action at the onset of it, ranks near the bottom of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"Alderson Broaddus hopes to start its fall semester early," said Nielsen. "They usually start on Aug. 26, but they hope to start in early August and have us home by the Thanksgiving break," with the semester having ended by then.

Nielsen said he has been in touch with Alderson Broaddus men's volleyball coach Chuck Shoemaker.

