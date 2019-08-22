No lead is safe.
The Santa Ynez Pirates learned that lesson Thursday night in a non-league girls volleyball match against the Nipomo Titans.
The Pirates picked up their third win in three nights, a straight set (25-23, 25-22, 25-15) victory over the Titans Santa Ynez High.
“We did not play our game tonight,” said Nipomo head coach Andrea Conaway. “But they had some good servers and we were having trouble with our passing. I know the girls learn from it and come back better next week.”
At least Thursday’s match didn’t go five sets.
Both teams battled through exhausting five-set thrillers Wednesday night.
Nipomo (0-2) fell to San Luis Obispo 3-2 Wednesday night while Santa Ynez (3-0) came back from being down 2-0 to win the final three sets and pull out its match against Mission Prep.
But the Pirates did suffer a big loss in the Mission Prep game.
Sophomore outside hitter Tsering Hauenstein went down with an ankle injury.
“That’s a big loss but it doesn’t look like the injury is serious. But Tsering is a major player in our offense,” said Santa Ynez head coach Tom Wright. “But Lauren Bradley came off the bench and did a great job. Lauren did another great job tonight. She led us with seven kills.”
“I felt good, confident, especially since last night,” said Bradley. “I’m just trying to play to the best of my abilities.”
Kylie Clouse added five kills, one block and three aces. Natalie Robles had eight aces and Dakota Blunt had 11 assists.
In the first set, the Pirates raced to an early 12-6 lead but the Titans battles back to tie the game at 12-all.
The teams traded points down the stretch until an errant Nipomo serve gave Santa Ynez a 24-23 lead.
The Pirates’ Clouse launched a kill shot to close out the set.
In the second set, Santa Ynez went out to a 21-13 lead.
But the Titans didn’t panic, scoring the next eight points to battle back to a 21-21 tie.
But Santa Ynez scored four of the next five points, capped off with a Clouse tip that found a hole in the Nipomo defense for the set-winning point.
“We had some tough serves by Paloma Leal (in the first set) and Kaitlyn Vongvone (in the second) that helped us battle back,” said Conaway. “We were able to take them out of their rhythm so they couldn’t go to the best play, number 12 (Clouse) in the middle.”
“We had the tough five-set match last night,” said Clouse. “So even though we slowed down a little in the middle of tonight’s first two sets, we knew how to get out of it. And we had so much fun last night, we just brought that attitude back out tonight. We just learned to never stop being aggressive, no matter what.””
Santa Ynez took charge of the third set from the outset — rolling to a 6-0 lead.
Again Nipomo fought back, closing the gap to 8-5 before the Pirates went on another run to take a 12-5 lead.
From there, the Pirates ran off several three point runs until Clouse completed her hat trick — scoring the game-winning point in each set — from the service box, serving an ace to close out the match.
“Jasmine Vongvone is our go-to hitter but, like I said, the girls were having trouble passing the ball to her tonight,” said Conaway. “I think our mental game let us down in the third set. We’ll use that as fuel for the future. We still have a lot of room to grow.”
“The girls are learning that you can’t let up,” said Wright. “A team as good as Nipomo — if you give them an opening, they’re going to take it — but I just kept telling the girls, ‘don’t be afraid to swing at the ball, keep the pressure on,’ and I think they are all enjoying their opportunities.”
After playing three straight nights, Santa Ynez has Friday off before playing several games Saturday at the Bishop Diego Tournament starting with Orcutt Academy, followed by Villanova Prep and Cate and then the playoff rounds.
“It’s been quite a week,” said Wright. “And it’s nowhere near over. This is where all our preseason conditioning really kicks in. We’ll be ready.”
Nipomo visits Lompoc on Tuesday.
Santa Ynez 3, Mission Prep 2
It wasn't easy but the Santa Ynez Pirates got the job done.
After falling behind 2-0, the Pirates rallied to win the final three sets to post their second win of the season, a 3-2 victory over the Mission Prep Royals in Santa Ynez.
Mission Prep won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-10 before the Pirates mounted their comeback, winning the final three sets 25-21, 25-20 and 17-15.
Kylie Clouse led the Pirates wirth nine kills, Rylynn Ibarra had 25 digs and Natalie Robles had 11 assists and six aces.
Santa Ynez hosts Nipomo Thursday night to complete its three games in three days opening week.
Santa Ynez 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates opened their 2019 girls volleyball season with a sweep of the Orcutt Academy Spartans Tuesday night in Santa Ynez.
Kylie Clouse led the Pirates’ attack with 12 kills in the non-league, intersectional match.
Tsering Hauenstein had eight service aces.
Natalie Robles had 16 assists and Dakota Blunt added another 10.
Libero Rylynn Ibarra had 23 digs.