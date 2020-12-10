Righetti's Kyra Allen signs with UC San Diego

Kyra Allen smacked a team-high 402 kills for the Righetti volleyball team last season as the Warriors made a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title game last season.
Allen, though, likely won't be continuing her volleyball career in college. Rather, the 6-foot outside hitter is focused on moving to another sport, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a club volleyball season canceled and the high school season delayed, Allen started training in rowing and has struck a deal to join the women's row team at UC San Diego.
Allen was named Second Team All-Mountain League in volleyball a year ago as she averaged 3.4 kills per set and carved out a 37% kill percentage in her junior season. She's totaled 535 kills in the past two seasons.
The Warriors went 27-18 last year and 7-5 in the Mountain League. They advanced to the title match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs, where they lost a five-set thriller to Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial. Allen had 18 kills in that match.
Righetti eventually advanced to the state regional semifinals, where they lost to Ojai Nordhoff.
Now Allen turns her attention to the water, where she'll row at UCSD.
UC San Diego became a member of the Big West Conference in NCAA Division I this year. The 23-sport Tritons earned 30 team and nearly 150 individual national championships during its time in Divisions II and III, with 1,400 scholar-athletes landing All-America honors, according to the school. UCSD says student-athletes graduate at an average rate of 91%.
Allen's move to rowing isn't that uncommon. The UCSD program says about 95% of collegiate rowers begin rowing in college. The Tritons train in Mission Bay near San Diego.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!