Leading Vista Tri-City Christian two sets to one but trailing 12-6 in the fourth set Thursday night, the Righetti girls volleyball team badly needed an answer.
The Warriors' season kills leader, Kyra Allen, found it and the No. 4 Warriors rallied late in the fourth to take a 3-1 win over the No. 5 Eagles at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the Southern Regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 4 Playoffs hursday night.
Mackenzie Kestler, from about two feet from the net, finished the match with a kill.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22.
Righetti's girls volleyball team defeated Tri-City Christian 3-1 in a CIF State SoCal Division 4 Regional second-round game Thursday night.
"There was a big hole in their defense," said Allen, and she started blasting the ball over the Eagles block, and the Warriors eventually overcame that fourth-set deficit. Allen's fourth-set kill attempts usually landed untouched or handcuffed an Eagle defender deep on the left side in the Tri-City backcourt.
Righetti (27-19), the CIF Central Section Division 2 runner-up will play at No.1 Ojai Nordhoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night in the regional semis. Tri-City, the San Diego Section Division 4 runner-up, finished 30-10.
"(Allen) saw that hole in their defense and she hit the line every single time," said Righetti setter Shaynce Valadez. Valadez knew Allen had the hot hand as the fourth set along, and Allen finished with 18 blocks on the night. Valadez had 37 assists.
The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular. The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.
"The whole team stepped it up the fourth set," said Righetti coach Charlie Koertge. "Kyra carried it. She willed that win."
After seeing the Eagles roll to a big early fourth-set lead on Emma Galloway's serve in the first possession of the set then trailing 12-6, the Warriors started playing themselves into fourth-set contention.
They took a 15-14 lead on Valadez's serve then the teams traded the next 12 points. Jahnine Ricafrente finally served an ace to put Righetti ahead 22-20.
Allen put the Warriors ahead 23-21 with a kill and they thought they were at set point when an Eagles shot went long.
Instead they, and Koertge, were staring incredulously for a short time after a ruling that Righetti had touched the ball on the shot. The Warriors promptly gathered themselves, and Allen and Kestler sealed the match with a kill each.
The Knights (8-3) have won six straight games since a loss to Lompoc in September. They'll try to make it seven straight Friday night in Visalia.
Kestler racked up 11 kills and 11 digs. Allen made six digs. Abigail Salazar served three aces for Righetti, and Allen.served two Valadez had one.
Ricafrente, Righetti's libero, made 15 digs, Alyssa Joseph made four kills for Righetti, and Ava Bradley had one.
"They have a good team," Allen said of the Eagles. "They have some good hitters."
Righetti managed to overcome a Tri-City team that had two particularly good hitters, Galloway and Kelly Fritzsch, a good setter-defender, McKenzie Severson, and a good libero, Emma Blackford.
The Eagles kept running a play to the left side late in the third set, with Galloway making the kill attempts, and the Warriors couldn't solve it.
You have free articles remaining.
College of the Sequoias had 22 points off turnovers to Hancock’s six. The Giants have a six-footer, Aubrey Nunes, who has game. The tallest Bu…
"We kept running over there, trying to bock, and we still couldn't block it," said Koertge.
"They weren't making any errors, that team. They were digging everything."
The Eagles started to miss, though, after taking that 12-6 lead in the fourth set. Plus, Allen kept pounding kills.
Righetti overcame seven missed serves to win the first set. During the match, "Every player who served for us missed a serve," Thursday night, said Koertge. "We've never missed that many serves in the playoffs." Still, Righetti prevailed.
Top-seeded Fresno San Joaquin Memorial rallied to edge No. 2 Righetti 3-2 at College of the Sequoias in Visalia last Saturday for the Division 2 title. The Panthers, down 14-12 in set five, scored the last four points.
"San Joaquin Memorial had a big block," that worked for the Panthers at the most crucial times, said Valadez.
Now, "We want to keep playing," said Righetti's setter. "We want to make up for losing that match."
Girls golf
CIF/SCGA Southern California Golf Championship
PASADENA — For the second straight year, Claire Alford's season ended at the last stop before the state tournament. The Righetti junior shot a five-over 78 at the Brookside Golf Club.
Alford finished tied for 18th.
"She played really well today," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said in a text. "Her round was highlighted by an eagle when she knocked in an approach shot from 100 yards out on a par four.
"Claire had the opportunity today to play in one of the most prestigious high school girls golf championships in California," said Tomooka. "She has put in a lot of time and hard work throughout the season to get to this championship, and I am very proud of the way she played today."
Tomooka said, "She hit a lot of good golf shots and competed very well against some very good competition."
Jasmine McLeovao of Oceanside El Camino and Crista Izuzquiza of Coronado both topped the individual standings with a 71. McLeovao was listed as the first individual qualifier for the state tournament, Izuzquiza as the second.
Arroyo Grande's Emily Webb and Claire Marshall shot an 80 and a 93 respectively at the tourney.
Fullerton Troy won the team championship with a 392. Chula Vista Mater Dei Catholic was the runner-up at 396.