Righetti's high risk, high reward serves ultimately paid off Thursday night.
Yes, the Warriors missed four serves in the second set, including three in four possessions, and two more in the second, but Jahnine Ricafrente, Kyra Allen and Mackenzie Kestler combined for 11 Righetti aces.
That was more than enough to help No. 2 Righetti ultimately sweep persistent No. 15 Pioneer Valley, its crosstown rival, 3-0 at Righetti Thursday night in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-10, 25-18.
Ricafrente, Righetti's libero, racked up six aces, Allen served three and Kestler had two.
"We missed some serves, but we got some hard ones in too," said Kestler.
"It's just about being aggressive. You're going to miss some aggressive serves, but we're an aggressive serving team. It's all about putting them on defense with your serving."
Righetti (23-16) will host its Foster Road rival, No. 7 St. Joseph, at 7 p.m. next Tuesday night in the quarterfinals. The Knights won 3-0 on their home floor against No. 10 Bakersfield Independence in three close sets Thursday night.
Amaya Yebra gave the Panthers (8-16) some solid hitting Thursday night, and Haezel Ortega and libero Rebecca Escobar led a defense that often frustrated Righetti's hitters in the third set, but the Warriors ultimately had enough to finish off the sweep.
Righetti had at least one big serving run in every set, and setter Shanyce Valadez finally put the Warriors in control the third set with a six-point service series.
The Warriors were down 13-12 when Valadez began her series. They were up 18-13 when the possession ended. Valadez tied it with an ace.
The Panthers made a good third-set adjustment at the net against Kestler, who had been plaguing them with her hitting at the net. Pioneer Valley started blocking Kestler's tries.
However, after Valadez tied the third set at 13-all with the ace, Kestler, off a good set from Valadez, hammered the ball over the attempted block to give Righetti its first lead of the set. 14-13. The Warriors stayed ahead.
"We served tough as a team, and that was a big part of the match tonight," said Righetti coach Charlie Koertge.
The Warriors had a hard time getting any shots down against the Panthers the first part of the third set. Meanwhile, Ortega served two aces to put Pioneer Valley ahead 6-3, and a three-point service run by Yebra staked the Panthers to a 10-5 lead.
Righetti gradually re-gained the momentum. After not getting anywhere on full-out hits, Righetti's attackers started taking a bit off their shots and angling them more, and the strategy worked.
Katrina Mackinnon did that with a well-angled shot that put the Warriors at match point, then she finished it with a kill.
Though the Warriors ultimately pushed the Panthers over, the Panthers weren't pushovers.
"Pioneer Valley was very scrappy. I knew they would be," said Koertge.
"The first set was back and forth for awhile then (the Panthers) came back," in the third set.
The Panthers drew within 9-8 in the first set. Ricafrente ultimately finished the first set with a 13-point service run. In the second set, the Warriors scored on every service possession that didn't begin with a miss. Allen's three-point run put Righetti ahead 8-3, and the Warriors cruised from there to take set two handily.
Allen and Kestler both racked up eight kills Thursday night. Mackinnon had six. Valadez had 25 assists.
Next up for the Warriors is a St. Joseph team they know well. The Warriors beat the Knights in a competitive four-set match in a non-league match-up.
"We play club volleyball with a lot of their players," said Kestler. "It's going to be quite a match when we go against them."
Men's soccer
Santa Barbara City College 1, Hancock 1
An offside call wiped out a potential last-second Santa Barbara goal and Hancock, after winning 5-2 at Santa Barbara Oct. 15, salvaged a tie with the Vaqueros at Hancock to start Hancock's second round of Western State Conference games.
The Vaqueros are 7-3-4, 0-2-3. The Bulldogs are 6-9-3, 3-1-2.
Adam Chenoweth scored an unassisted goal for SBCC in the 16th minute. Myles Baro, with an assist from Salvador Andrade, evened the score for Hancock in the 62nd.
Maisen Baro bailed out the Bulldogs. The Hancock goalkeeper made 11 saves.