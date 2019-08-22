Righetti's normally reliable servers were off for a good part of the match Thursday night, but the Warriors nailed some serves when it counted most.
Jahnine Ricafrente served three points to start set four, Kyra Allen smacked five aces that set and Righetti stayed perfect on the young season by beating Foster Road rival St. Joseph 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-11 in a non-league match at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
The Warriors moved to 3-0. The Knights are 1-1.
"We missed some serves, but we got enough to get the job done," said Allen, who plagued the Knights with her hitting. Allen was Righetti's kill leader with 11.
Righetti defeated rival St. Joseph 3-1 in a non-league girls volleyball match Thursday night.
"(Our servers) were testing me," Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said.
"We got that big lead in the last set, then we missed three out of four serves. That was very irritating. But then we settled down and played well. Kyra served three aces the first time she served in the fourth set and two the second time she served."
The Knights rallied to tie the fourth set at four-all after the early Ricafrente series, but Alyssa Joseph put Righetti ahead for good with a tip to make it 5-4. Allen fattened the lead to 9-4 with three aces the Warriors' next service series.
St. Joseph staved off three set points in set one before Allen finally put the set away for Righetti with a line drive that landed just inside the out-of-bounds line.
The Knights denied the Warriors two more set points in set two before Paityn Persson finally finished it with a cross court shot that landed untouched on the St. Joseph side. The Knights outplayed the Warriors for the balance of the third set but fell out of contention early in the fourth.
"We just didn't have the energy in the first set," said St. Joseph coach Winston Stearns.
"It was a little bit hot (in the gymnasium), and it was really hot the last time (in a season-opening win). But it's always good to play a Mountain League team, and we're looking forward to playing them again in a tournament."
The Knights are in the smaller Ocean League. The teams were league rivals for years when both played in the CIF Southern Section's PAC 8 League before moving to the Central Section in 2018.
Righetti overcame a match-high 13 kills for St. Joseph's Bailey Woodside and 11 more for the Knights' Olivia Laggren.
Steady setting from Shanyce Valadez and strong defense by libero Ricafrente gave the Warriors a big boost. Valadez had 30 assists. Ricafrente made 14 digs.
Valadez usually went to high sets, but she mixed in quick ones. Her setting helped her hitters get into a rhythm.
"Shanyce does a really good job," said Allen.
Valadez said, "I put my sets (according to) their blocks. I matched up my hitters with their blockers." The strategy usually worked. The Knights put some blocks down, but the Warriors' hitters put shots over the block attempts with regularity.
Besides her solid setting, Valadez twice gave the Warriors a timely point when her back-to-the net shot landed untouched.
Mackenzie Kestler racked up 10 kills for Righetti. The Warriors overcame strong back row defense from Knights libero Sammie Lock and teammate Catherine Noe.
Noe also gave the Knights solid setting and some timely hitting.
After opening with three road wins in three nights, the Warriors will host Nipomo at 6 p.m. in a non-league match next Thursday night. St. Joseph will play a non-league match at home against San Luis Obispo at 6 p.m. next Tuesday evening.