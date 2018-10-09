Pioneer Valley really didn't want this volleyball match to go to a fourth set.
Charlotte Ionata and Morgan Krause made sure it did not.
The Panthers, up two sets to none, trailed Orcutt Academy 24-20 in the third set when Ionata started her series. Ionata worked the middle right side of Orcutt's defense effectively, the Spartans couldn't get the ball over Krause's block and Pioneer Valley finished a 29-27, 25-8, 26-24 sweep of this Ocean League match at Orcutt Junior High School.
Pending Morro Bay's Tuesday night result, the Panthers (12-7, 6-1) at worst stayed in a tie for first place with the Pirates. The Spartans are 17-9-2, 2-5.
"I just really had a lot of energy," said Krause after she, fittingly enough, finished the match with the last of her match-high nine blocks. "I wanted to finish the match in three."
"Charolette's serving really put them in a defensive position."
Ionatta said the middle right side of the other team's defense "is usually where I like to serve it.
"I knew that was their weak spot, and they just crumbled," Pioneer Valley's setter said. "Morgan just ate up their over-passes."
Ionatta started her big series with two aces. Three of the last four points ended with a Krause block.
The Panthers trailed most of set one and just about all of set three before Ionatta's big closing series . Before Ionatta's last series, the Panthers tied the set at 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17, but the Spartans got the subsequent point every time.
"It says something about this team to be behind in the first and third sets and win them both," said veteran Pioneer Valley coach Nikki Doyle.
"Morgan played great. Absolutely great," said Orcutt Academy coach Elaine Furst. "We just could not get the ball over her."
Daisy Esparza was able to get the ball over Krause in the third set with some well-placed cross court hits, but Krause clamped things down later.
Pioneer Valley rallied from a 9-4 deficit in set one and an 8-2 deficit in set three.
Both teams beat back multiple set points in the first set, which finally ended on an Alison Magni block.
Ionatta knew where to go with the ball in the second set. Sophomore Amaya Yebra is Pioneer Valley's kills leader, and the Spartans simply couldn't handle her shots in the second set.
Yebra finished with a match-high 15 kills, and she racked up a lot of those in the second set. Yebra also wound up with 12 digs.
"Amaya is such a smart player, and she's only a sophomore," said Ionatta after she finished her night with 34 assists and three aces. "She always knows where to go with the ball."
Zailey Bennett had eight kills and a match-high 13 digs for the Spartans. She also served three aces. Megan Vise had four kills.
Orcutt Academy has had some tough losses against the upper half of the league in the inaugural year of the CIF Central Section's Ocean League after several area teams moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section.
Nipomo led Orcutt Academy 2-0 in a league match at Nipomo. Orcutt Academy won the next two sets and made a big rally after trailing 13-2 in set five before the Titans finally took the set 15-11 to close out a 3-2 win.
"So close. So close" said Furst. "I'm so proud of our girls for the way they battled back."
As for the Panthers, "This is the same team we had last year except for maybe two or three girls," said Ionatta. The Panthers struggled for wins in the old PAC 8 League last year.
"It's .... it's .... so great," Ionatta said of Pioneer Valley's turnaround.
Orcutt Academy will host Shandon at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a non-league match and play Nipomo at home in a 6 p.m. match Thursday. Pioneer Valley will host Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Thursday in a league match on Pioneer Valley's Senior Night.
Nipomo 3, St. Joseph 1
Kaitlyn Vongvone racked up 45 digs and four aces, and the Titans (10-9, 5-2) beat the Knights 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14 in an Ocean League match at Nipomo.
Abbey Gutierrez amassed 10 kills and four aces for the Titans. Emma Arboit had nine kills and two aces.
Hancock soccer
Both Hancock teams dropped their respective Western State Conference openers.
The men (5-5-3, 0-1-0) lost 3-0 at Santa Barbara. The women (1-9-2, 0-1-0) lost 9-1 at Ventura. No details from either game were available.
Girls golf (Monday)
Arroyo Grande 227, Righetti 250
Medalist Claire Alford shot a 38 for Righetti, but the first-place Eagles defeated the Warriors in a Mountain League dual at Rancho Maria.
Karley PInkerton and Claire Marshall both shot a 42 for Arroyo Grande. Teamamte Ava Mankins (47), Sidney Pruett (47) and Katie Cameron (49) followed.
Kayla Minetti (48), Kira Kase (52), Cambria Flaa (53) and Ella Fernandez (59) followed Alford for the Warriors.
Orcutt Academy 269, Pioneer Valley 269 (tie)
The visiting Spartans and the Panthers played to a draw in this Ocean League match at Black Lake Golf Resort in Nipomo, Pioneeer Valley's home course.
Karli Lundberg of Orcutt Academy was the medalist with a 42. Teammates following were Taylor Heath (53), Melissa Burns (55), Jainee Silva (58) and Vivian Mayer (61).
Julia Vargas and Ashley Gutierrez both shot a 51 for the Panthers. Alexia Rivas (53), Aneisia Dollinger (54) and Clarissa Novela (60) followed for Pioneer Valley.
St. Joseph 266, Nipomo 269
The Knights edged the Titans in an Ocean League match at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
Lita Mahoney of St. Joseph and Brooke Panzardi of Nipomo were the co-medalists. Both shot a 49.
Courtney Cowger shot a 51 for St. Joseph. Sophia Cordova, McKenzie Taylor and Marie Taylor all shot a 54.
Aaliyah Peineido (54), Alexa Berdick (54), Kaitlyn Moore (56) and LIlly Brummitt (56) followed Panzardi for the Titans.