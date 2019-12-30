No. 7: Bittersweet campaign for Righetti volleyball, St. Joseph tennis squads

The Righetti girls volleyball squad's and the St. Joseph girls tennis team's respective 2019 seasons were marked with a lot of big accomplishments and a lot of heartbreak.
The No. 2 Warriors were within a point of winning the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship but ultimately fell in five sets to top seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial. The No. 2 Knights, down two regular starters, were within a set of winning the Division 2 title at top-ranked Sanger but ultimately fell a set short.
Those teams' sagas, which had high points as well, come in at No. 7 among the top 10 Lee Central Coast Newspapers top 10 stories of 2019.
In the title match at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias, Righetti, up 14-12 in the fifth set, had two match points against San Joaquin Memorial. But the Panthers reeled off the last four points and took the title with a 3-2 win. The fifth-set score was 16-14.
"We had a hard time dealing with their block," Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said afterward. Koertge said their devastating block eventually led the Panthers to the division championship.
Righetti, after earning a berth in the Division 4 state tournament, rebounded by winning two matches, both at home, at the Southern California Regional.
The Warriors defeated North Hollywood Oakwood in five sets and Vista Tri-City Christian in four before losing 3-0 to Ojai Nordhoff, the top seed in the Southern Regional.
"After what happened (at the Division 2 title match), we wanted to redeem ourselves," Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez said after the Warriors beat Vista in the regional quarterfinals.
Valadez's steady setting was a big staple for the Warriors, who got big hitting from Kyra Allen and Mackenzie Kestler, as well as strong all-around play from libero Jahnine Ricafrente, throughout the season.
The St. Joseph girls tennis team scored a win over San Luis Obispo for the first time in school history. That gave the Knights a three-way share of the Mountain League title.
The Knights received a first-round bye in the playoffs then, without freshman Michahjuliana Lundberg, their No. 2 singles player and a regular at No. 2 doubles, defeated Visalia El Diamante 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Bakersfield Centennial by the same score in the semis at Santa Maria Country Club.
Lunberg was injured in the last game of the second set in a non-league match, the Knights' final match of the regular season. Other than the injury forfeit, Lundberg did not lose a singles match. She was undefeated in doubles play.
Besides being without Lundberg, St. Joseph coach Trish Gooley said she got a call the morning of the championship match that Julianne Galloway, the Knights' No. 4 singles player, was ill and would not be able to make the match.
With the teams tied in points at 4, St. Joseph was up a set and break in the best-of-three No. 3 doubles match at Sanger. But the Apaches won the last two sets and took the title with a 5-4 win.
Emily Wilson, St. Joseph's No. 1 singles player, subsequently earned Second Team All-League honors. So did St. Joseph's No. 4 player, Shianne Gooley.
Wilson and Gooley did not lose a doubles match in the playoffs. Eva Datuin was unbeaten in the post-season at No. 6 singles.
After the Lundberg injury, everyone in the St. Joseph singles lineup, from No. 3 Kaitlynn Haskell on down, had to move up a spot. Nonetheless, the Knights' singles lineup produced.
Haskell, Gooley, Galloway, until she fell ill, Janelle Brickey and Datuin all produced steady post-season singles points for the Knights during the season.
