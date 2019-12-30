No. 7: Bittersweet campaign for Righetti volleyball, St. Joseph tennis squads

The Righetti girls volleyball squad's and the St. Joseph girls tennis team's respective 2019 seasons were marked with a lot of big accomplishments and a lot of heartbreak.

The No. 2 Warriors were within a point of winning the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship but ultimately fell in five sets to top seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial. The No. 2 Knights, down two regular starters, were within a set of winning the Division 2 title at top-ranked Sanger but ultimately fell a set short.

Those teams' sagas, which had high points as well, come in at No. 7 among the top 10 Lee Central Coast Newspapers top 10 stories of 2019.

No. 10: Parker Reynolds hits his mark two times, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials twice The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds qualifies for two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past summer. That's story No. 10 in the Times' Top Ten sports stories of 2019.

In the title match at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias, Righetti, up 14-12 in the fifth set, had two match points against San Joaquin Memorial. But the Panthers reeled off the last four points and took the title with a 3-2 win. The fifth-set score was 16-14.

"We had a hard time dealing with their block," Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said afterward. Koertge said their devastating block eventually led the Panthers to the division championship.

Righetti, after earning a berth in the Division 4 state tournament, rebounded by winning two matches, both at home, at the Southern California Regional.