St. Joseph got off to a big start. Then Nipomo out-steadied the Knights for the balance of the rest of the match.
The Knights' Alex Dominguez handcuffed the Nipomo back line on the first possession and served the first four points of the game. The Titans recovered and swept the Knights 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 in a competitive Ocean League match at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Thursday night.
Nipomo moved to 7-7, 2-0. St. Joseph is 4-10-2, 0-2. There were some prolonged rallies, and the Titans won most of those when it counted most.
Jasmyn Vongvone drilled some crucial shots late that landed untouched deep in the Knights' end. Vongvone and Emma Arboit, a senior exchange student from Italy, led the Titans in kills with seven apiece.
"Jasmyn did a good job of finding the seams," said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway.
Nipomo withstood some smart hitting by St. Joseph's Olivia Laggren and the Knights' Auy Caresio.
Unoffiically, Laggren was the kill leader for the match with nine. Besides her unofficial seven points, Caresio nullified several would-be Nipomo points when she dove to the floor and saved the shot.
"They had some strong hitting, and their outside hitters did a good job," said Conaway.
"But we did a good job of staying in the point, never giving up and usually getting the point when they made a mistake."
After Dominguez served the first four points, St. Joseph was often its own worst enemy on the serve.
The Knights missed nine serves in the second set. In the third, after St. Joseph pulled to within 23-20 with three straight points, there was another miss.
After the Dominguez run in the first set, Nipomo's Abbey Gutierrez went on an even longer run. She served seven points.
The Titans led for the rest of the set and Aubrianna Abney, with her back to the net, flicked a shot over the net that went down to end it.
The second set see-sawed after the Titans came from 9-5 down to pull into an 11-11 tie. The score was 16-16 then the Titans simply closed better.
They went ahead for good in set two on three Jenna Lane service points and three more missed St. Joseph serves followed. With the Titans sitting on set point, at 24-21, a St. Joseph shot sailed long.
With the Titans up 23-20, a missed St. Joseph serve and a shot that sailed long on the return of a Daisy Omohundro serve.
Lane, a starter, and Omohundro and Nathalie Martinez, off the bench, gave the Titans some key hitting. Martinez plagued the Knights at the net with some deftly-placed shots.
"Nathalie really helps us at the net. She's very steady," ssid Conaway.
After having trouble with Dominguez's serve early, Nipomo libero Kaitlyn Vongvone, Jasmyn's sister, helped steady the Nipomo defense in the back row.
The Titans had trouble getting the ball down against the back St. Joseph defense, which libero Katie Adler anchored. The Titans had better luck when they went short, or toward the middle of the St. Joseph defense.
"We train on that time, after time after time," asid Arboit.
Arboit played volleyball in Italy before she came to St. Joseph.
"The volleyball is completely different in Italy," she said. "There is no high school volleyball there. It's all club.
"The rules are very different." For one, "The libero can't serve," according to Italian rules.
Both teams have league matches at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Nipomo will host Orcutt Academy. St. Joseph will play at Morro Bay.
Pioneer Valley 3, Orcutt Academy 2
The Panthers (3-5, 2-0) won the first two sets then held off the Spartans for a 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 19-25, 18-16 win in a close Ocean League match at Pioneer valley.
Amaya Yebra led Pioneer Valley with 21 kills, four aces and 17 digs. Sasha Brafman racked up 21 digs and three aces for the Panthers, and Lexi Rodriguez had six kills and eight digs.
Girls Tennis
Dos Pueblos 12, Cabrillo 6
Cabrillo had former girls tennis head coach David Riley fill in for Chris Suchecki, for one day only.
The Conquistadores had strong performances on the singles side. Kayla Kling (6-0, 6-0, 6-1) and Karly Kovach (6-0, 6-0, 6-2) swept their opponents.
"The cool takeaway from today was that the girls know they can be competitive in the Channel League," Riley said. "Although we lost today, the girls were upbeat and positive as we closed down the courts."
Nipomo 8, Pioneer Valley 1
Taylor Kaiser, Sadie Krier, Alex Tippitt, Morgan Mirau and Glecy Umali all won singles matches as the Titans moved to 5-1. All of their matches have been Ocean League ones.
Ashley Barbosa earned a singles win for the Panthers.
St. Joseph 6, Righetti 3
The Knights snapped a three-all tie after the singles with wins in all three doubles matches at Righetti.
Shianne Gooley and Eva Datuin won 4-6, 6-2 (10-7), Katelynn Haskell and Janelle Brickey won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Gowri Sunitha and Leah Kelly won 2-6, 7-5 (10-7) at No. 3.
Haskell, at No. 1, won a singles match for the Knights. So did Jullia Galloway at No. 2 and Brandi Shin at No. 6.
Delanie Duran, at No. 2, Sarah Sousa, at No. 4, and Haley Sousa, at No. 5, all earned a singles point for the Warriors.
San Luis Obispo 5, Arroyo Grande 4
After losing 8-1 to the Eagles in the first round, the Tigers moved into a ti for first place.
The two teams regularly battled for the PAC 8 League championship when they were in the CIF Southern Section. Now that they've moved to the Central Section, earlier this year, they are battling each other for the Mountain League title.
"They out-placed us," said Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister.
Peyton Dunkle and Josceline Ramirez each won a singles match for the Eagles. Then they teamed for a win in the No. 1 doubles match.
Kaitlin Zarate gave Arroyo Grande another singles point.
The Eagles were without their No. 1 singles player, Delanie Dunkle, who competed for the Arroyo Grande golf team Thursday.
Girls golf
Mountain League Tournament
Medalist Delanie Dunkle led Arroyo Grande to victory in the inaugural Mountain League Tournament.
All of the Mountain League teams moved from the CIF Southern Section's PAC 8 League to the Central Section's Mountain League earlier this year.
Dunkle shot a 41 on the nine-hole course. Teamamtes following were Karley Pinkerton (45), Claire Marshall (45), Ava Mankns (46) and Sora Park (47).
San Luis Obispo wound up second at 248, Atascaero, at 268, finished third. Righetti was fourth at 283 and Paso Robles was fifth at 289.
Some team leaders included Angelina Nash for San Luis Obispo (47), Claire Alford for Righetti (47), Katie Burson for Atascadero (48) and Kayla Hernandez for Paso Robles (51).
Arroyo Grande 227, San Luis Obispo 249 (Wednesday)
Dunkle, was the co-medalist along with Marshall as the Eagles defeated the Tigers in a Mountain League match at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande.
Dunkle and Marshall both shot a 43 over the nine-hole course.
Teammates following were Park (45), Pinkerton (46), Pruett and Mankins. Pruett and Mankins both shot a 50. The scores were averaged for the team total.
Catie Leebrick led the Tigers with a 46.
Ocean League Tournament (Wednesday)
St. Joseph took the win at Santa Maria Country Club in the inaugural Ocean League tourney.
The Knights shot a team score of 271 for the nine-hole tournament. Morro Bay and Nipomo tied for second place at 281. Abbi Burrus of Morro Bay was the medalist with a 49.
Orcutt Academy came in fourth place in the team standings at 286. Pioneer Valley was fifth at 300. Santa Maria was sixth at at 320. Mission Prep did not have enough golfers to score.
Mackenzie Taylor led St. Joseph to victory with a 51. Teammates following were Samantha Plemmons (53), Sophia Cordova (55), Lita Mahoney (55) and Jacquelyn Mengel (57).
Some team leaders included Aaliyah Peinedo for Nipomo (51), Karli Lundberg and Melissa Burns for Orcutt Academy (both with a 51), Margaret Heffernan for Mission Prep (56), Ashley Gutierrez for Pioneer Valley (57) and Marlen Reyes for Santa Maria (62).