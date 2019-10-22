The Pioneer Valley Panthers girls volleyball team put up quite a fight.
But it wasn’t enough to pull out a victory Tuesday night against the Ocean League-leading Morro Bay Pirates at Pioneer Valley High School.
The Panthers (4-4 Ocean) won the first set 25-20 before the Pirates (8-1 Ocean) settled down to win the next three 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
“That was a tough match,” said Morro Bay coach James Bruno. “Pioneer Valley played very well. We just came off a really tough match against St. Joseph (a 3-2 win last Thursday at St. Joseph) and I think the girls were still a little drained from that. But no excuses — Pioneer Valley did a really great job. I’m happy my girls were able to put out the win.”
“We started off strong, winning the first set,” said Pioneer Valley coach Nikki Knowlson. “We were able to go on a bunch of short runs in the second and third sets to keep the game close but we just didn’t have enough to win in the end.”
Pioneer Valley dominated the opening set, going out to a quick 4-0 punctuated by an Andrea Nunez service ace and then moved to 10-2 behind kill shots from Paola Zarate, Jennifer Basulto and Amaya Yebra.
Trailing 12-4, an Isa Warner ace sparked a 5-0 Pirates’ run that featured a powerful Elle Glinn kill to get Morro Bay back in the set.
The Panthers responded with three 3-0 runs for a 21-12 led.
Although Morro Bay rallied, cutting the Pioneer Valley lead to 24-20, the Pirates grabbed the first set when a Pirates’ serve sailed long.
The Pirates turned things around in the second set, moving out to a 10-4 lead but the Panthers kept fighting, were down four points late, at 19-23 before another mini run got them within one at 22-23.
The teams traded points until Morro Bay’s Mai Kiyama was able to tip the ball over the net for the set-winning point.
The third set was close all the way.
JoJo Daugherty’s ace gave Morro Bay its biggest lead at 22-18 but a Yebra backline kill, Basulto block and a Rachel Ramos kill brought Pioneer Valley within one.
Again the teams traded points down the stretch until a double touch by a Panthers’ player gave Morro Bay the set point.
The fourth set was close until, leading 13-10, Morro Bay began to pull away, going on a 5-0 run featuring a Christelle Mouret ace, a Mouret kill, and two kills from Cinda Coats.
The Pirates responded with their own 5-0 run that began with a deep winner by Ramos, a Sinai Sanchez block, kill shots by Paola Zarate and Yebra and a Basulto ace.
A soft tip-in by Glinn put the momentum back on the Pirates’ side of the net and they were able to score seven of the next nine points to put the match on ice.
“Christelle, as always, was our team leader. She’ excels at outside hitter, middle blocker and is a great server," said Bueno. “Cinda is our big middle and whenever we can get the ball to one of those two, we’re successful.”
“Both our outside hitters, Amaya and Rachel, did really well,” said Knowlson. “And Andrea, our libero, had some really big saves. They played well against the top team in our league. I think they should hold their heads high. I’m glad they played so hard. It was a great warmup and should give them a boost of esteem before our Thursday match.”
Thursday’s match is against the Nipomo Titans in Santa Maria.
Morro Bay honors its two seniors, Riley McConnel and Mouret at Thursday’s Senior Night when the Pirates host Orcutt Academy.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, Santa Maria 0
Kat Anderson racked up seven kills and 10 digs, Leah Miller and Kaitlyn Vongvone both served five aces and the Titans (8-8, 6-3) swept the Saints 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 in an Ocean League match at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym.
Jasmine Vongvone amassed 10 digs and five kills for Nipomo. Gracie Gutierrez had eight kills.
The Titans will play an Ocean League match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Valley in their last regular season match.
St. Joseph 3, Orcutt Academy 1
Bailey Woodside smacked 10 kills, Sammie Lock made 16 digs and the Knights best the Spartans 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12 in an Ocean League match at St. Joseph’s Hofschulte Gym.
Ally Caresio racked up nine kills and six aces, and Drew Johnson served another six aces for the Knights (8-1 Ocean League).