A memorable run for the Righetti girls volleyball team came to an end in the Southern California Regional semifinals of the CIF State Division 4 Tournament Saturday.

No. 1 Ojai Nordhoff played to its seed and beat No. 4 Righetti 3-1 at Nordhoff. Set scores were 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16.

The Rangers (33-3) moved into the regional final. The Warriors finished 27-18.

"It was a tough night," Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said by phone. "They were a very strong team.

"We thought they were beatable." However, "They played very strong defense and were a very smart hitting team," said Koertge.

Koertge said, "We had 12 kills, seven blocks and three aces in that third set and we barely won it."

The match-up figured to be a tough one for Righetti, and it was. "They were (almost) 100 spots higher in the MaxPreps state rankings than we were," said Koertge.

Nordhoff was ranked 127th in the state rankings going in. Righetti was ranked 222nd. 

Righetti kills leader Kyra Allen had another strong overall match, with 15 kills, two aces, a block and 11 digs.

Mackenzie Kestler racked up 11 kills, three blocks, two aces and 13 digs for Righetti. Katrina Mackinnon had six kills and a block.

Righetti libero Jahnine Ricafrente made 17 digs. Setter Shanyce valadez had 28 assists, 14 digs, two kills and seven aces.

Abigail Salazar amassed 10 digs and an ace for the Warriors. Dilan Carter had two blocks and a kill. Capri Espinosa made two kills, and Alyssa Joseph had a block.

This past Righetti girls volleyball season was the best one in memory.

The Warriors gathered themselves after a wrenching loss to top seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division 2 title match in which the Panthers denied the No. 2 Warriors after Righetti went up 14-12 in the fifth set. The Panthers scored the last four points to win.

Three nights after that, the No. 4 Warriors beat No. 13 North Hollywood Oakwood 3-2 at Righetti in the first round of the regional. The Warriors won the fifth set 15-4.

"Beating Oakwood was a really big win for us," said Koertge.

Righetti beat another strong team, No. 12 Vista Tri-City Christian, the San Diego Section Division IV runner-up, 3-1 at Righetti in the regional quarterfinals.

"I'm very proud of this team, the way they played," said Koertge. "They worked very hard. They were fun to coach."

Righetti swept through three matches in three sets each to get to the sectional final.

