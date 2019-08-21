Maybe it was an omen — and not a good one.
Shortly before the Orcutt Academy Spartans hosted Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca Owls in a non-league girls volleyball match Wednesday night in Orcutt Junior High’s cozy, little gym, the cable holding the net snapped.
As the junior varsity teams took the floor for warm-ups, the game officials noticed the net was hanging too low so they set about to correct the problem and during the adjustments, the cable broke, nearly hitting a Laguna Blanca coach.
Orcutt Academy had to bring out a new net with new poles, causing a 45-minute delay while the replacement equipment was set up.
Despite a raucous home crowd that cheered loudly the entire night, the Owls snapped the Spartans’ hopes of victory, winning in straight sets 25-10, 25-14, 25-14.
“I’m pleased with the way our team played,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Rory Haueter, is his first year leading the girls program. Haueter is also the head coach of the Spartans’ boys volleyball team. “Laguna Blanca is a really good program, an established program but our girls were competitive. We were in all sets.”
“I think we just had more experience tonight,” said Laguna Blanca head coach Jason Donnelly. “We have seven seniors on this team and three juniors. We’ve also got four sophomores that will get valuable experience this year which will help us down the road.”
“Laguna Blanca is definitely a good team,” said Orcutt Academy’s Mariah Lopez. “Our mistakes hurt us tonight but we can fix those and then we’ll be up with our (Ocean) league’s best. This is the first time this group has played together and for the beginning of the season, I think we’re playing really well.”
“Mariah, our middle front, Grace Lamica, our outside hitter, and our libero Ally Britt all played very well tonight,” said Haueter. "We definitely have a good team this year. We don’t have any gaps where we’re missing a key position player. These girls just need to go out and play the game the way they know they can play it.”
As a team, the Owls blasted 32 kill shots, led by Audrey Murphy’s nine, and scored another five points on soft tips over the net.
Laguna Blanca served 14 aces although serving was the Owls biggest problem with eight balls served either into the net or out of bounds.
Orcutt Academy was led by Lopez and Lamica with four kills apiece.
The Spartans had their own trouble serving, sending two balls into the net and five more out of bounds.
After trading points early in the first set, the Owls, leading 4-3, went on a 6-0 run to take control.
The Spartans kept fighting but were still down 17-10 when Bea Lujan stepped into the server’s box and promptly ran out the set with an 8-0 run that featured four Lujan aces and ended with a Murphy rocket.
In the second set, with Orcutt Academy leading 6-4, Lujan served up a 5-0 run, allowing the Owls to seize control.
The Owls raced out to a quick 6-0 lead in the third set and ran away with the win, closing the match on a no-doubt kill shot by Lily Connor.
“I’m feeling pretty good about the way we played,” said Orcutt Academy’s Lamica. “It’s still early in the season and we haven’t reached our potential as a team yet but we’ll get there.”
“It’s the beginning of the year, our second game,” said Haueter. “Once the girls get a few games under their belts, I think the pre-game anxiety will diminish and the girls will play more aggressively as a team. That’s what these preseason games are for.”
Orcutt Academy (0-2) is back in action Thursday with a non-league match at Cambria Coast Union before heading off to the Bishop Diego Tournament in Santa Barbara over the weekend.
Righetti 3, Morro Bay 1
The Warriors (2-0) won a non-league road match for the second straight night, defeating the Pirates 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13 at Morro Bay.
Kyra Allen racked up 13 kills and five aces for the Warriors. Mackenzie Kestler had nine kills and two aces.
Shanyce Valadez bolstered the Warriors with seven kills, 27 assists and an ace. Jahnine Ricafrente made 15 digs and served five aces, and Katrina Mackinnon had seven kills.
Righetti will play its third match in as many nights when it plays at Foster Road rival St. Joseph at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Santa Ynez 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates opened their 2019 girls volleyball season with a sweep of the Orcutt Academy Spartans Tuesday night in Santa Ynez.
Kylie Clouse led the Pirates’ attack with 12 kills in the non-league, intersectional match.
Tsering Hauenstein had eight service aces.
Natalie Robles had 16 assists and Dakota Blunt added another 10.
Libero Rylynn Ibarra had 23 digs.
Statistics for Orcutt Academy were not available at press time.