The St. Joseph girls volleyball team celebrated its Senior Night with a 3-0 sweep over Santa Maria on Thursday night.
The win gave St. Joseph an 8-2 record in Ocean League play. The set scores were 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22.
With their 8-2 record, the Knights finish in second place in the Ocean League behind Morro Bay, which went 9-1 in league.
St. Joseph honored seniors Noemi Maycotte, Ally Deresio, Mikayla Thompson and Sammie Lock ahead of Thursday's match against Santa Maria.
Before the match, St. Joseph honored its four seniors: Noemi Maycotte, Mikayla Thompson, Ally Deresio and Sammie Lock.
Lock led the Knights in digs against the Saints as the team's libero. Thompson, Deresio and Maycotte powered the St. Joseph offense from their various hitter positions.
The match was the regular-season finale for both teams. They now await the release of the CIF Central Section playoff brackets.
The postseason is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 31. St. Joseph may have a home match as the Knights could land a high seed as a member of the CIF Central Section's Division 3.
Santa Maria, which is in Division 4, would also have to petition for a playoff spot. The Saints would likely be a lower seed in Division 4 if they do receive a playoff spot.
At halftime of last Friday's Homecoming game against Cabrillo, Quincy Valle, a senior on the Santa Ynez football team, had to sprint to the gi…
Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 2
The Titans (9-8, 7-3) edged the Panthers 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 in an Ocean League match, and regular season finale, at Pioneer Valley.
“Both teams played great tonight,” said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway. “It came down to just a few points in the fifth set, and we got more momentum and energy.”
“Aubri Abney less the team and brought confidence to our side of the net,” said Conaway after Abney amassed 15 kills and three aces for Nipomo.
Kaitlyn Vongvone racked up 45 assists, four kills and two aces for Nipomo. Kat Anderson had nine kills and 23 digs, and Jasmine Vongvone had 10 kills and 24 digs for Nipomo.
Both teams will likely petition to get into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
You have free articles remaining.
Righetti 3, Templeton 1
The Warriors (22-15, 7-5) finished their regular season with a four-set Mountain League win at Templeton. Set scores were 25-10, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22.
Setter Shanyce Valadez had a big all around match for the Warriors, who will likely petition to get into the playoffs. Valadez racked up 40 assists, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Mackenzie Kestler amassed 19 kills, seven aces and seven digs for Righetti. Katrina McKinnom had 10 kills and a block.
Kyra Allen had eight kills, seven digs and an ace for Righetti. Jahnine Ricafrente made 17 digs and served three aces. Ava Bradley racked up 15 blocks and four kills.
Girls tennis
Emily Wilson advances
St. Joseph Senior Emily Wilson advanced through the CIF Central Section West Area Tournament at San Luis Obispo High School Thursday.
Wilson won two matches in the top half of the singles draw to earn the top-four spot necessary to move on to the sectional individual singles tournament.
The St. Joseph senior defeated Maddie Haddad of Mission Prep 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Kayla Pablo of Orcutt Academy 6-0, 6-1 in the second to advance along with Mountain League champion Peyton Dunkle of Arroyo Grande in the top half of the draw.
Annalise Breytenbach of Atascadero advanced in the bottom half of the draw. At press time Sierra Redman of Morro Bay was playing Lauren Lafaille of San Luis Obispo for the other sectional qualifying spot in the bottom half of the draw.
Redman, who repeated as Ocean League singles champ, and Pablo finished 1-2 at the Ocean League Tournament.
Pablo had a first-round bye.
St. Joseph’s Shianne Gooley defeated Bella Backer of Templeton 6-3, 6-1 in the first round before losing 6-0, 6-1 to Dunkle in the second.