The Santa Ynez girls volleyball team did its part Thursday night to kick off Homecoming weekend.
The Pirates swept the Lompoc Braves 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 in a Channel League match between former Los Padres League rivals.
The Pirates were clicking in all phases of the game – digging, passing, setting and putting away points on offense while their defense withstood the onslaught of several talented Lompoc net players.
“We were trying to work on things like our defense, working the ball around on offense and serving to specific zones,” said Santa Ynez head coach Tom Wright. “We knew of we let up a little bit, they’d come right back at us.”
“Our girls are so good – they don’t give up,” said Lompoc coach Ramona Thomas. “We had some good runs. We’ve just got to get them to get it together for the whole match.”
Santa Ynez raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first set on the strength of two Kylie Clouse kills, another by Brynn Rotbart and a Lompoc kill attempt that sailed long.
Gillian Wilks and Lauren Fieldhouse kill shots keyed another five-point run that out the Pirates up 9-2.
Down 11-3, Lompoc’s Julie Dyroy started a Braves’ comeback serving two aces with a Bella Robles kill thrown in during a five-point run that closed the gap to 11-8.
“They’re 15 (Robles) was ready to hit from wherever she was on the court. She had several kills from way off the net,” said Wright. “Our players have to learn how to play someone like that.”
“Bella, Espy (Esperanza Zepeda) and Amy (Bommersbach) are all great players. Bella put a number of kill shots away from the 10-foot line,” said Thomas. “The pieces are there. We just have to put them all together.
With a 13-10 lead, libero Rylynn Ibarra took over in the service box for Santa Ynez and extended the lead to 18-10 serving one ace and getting help from Clouse who block a Lompoc kill shot for one point and then Clouse teamed up with Jessica Burt to block another.
The Pirates closed out the set with a textbook play – an Ibarra dig, a Natalie Robles set with Clouse finishing off the game.
In the second set, Lompoc got off to a better start, hanging with Santa Ynez until Lauren Pote stepped up to serve and the score Santa Ynez 7, Lompoc 4.
Two aces, a tip over the net by Lauren Fieldhouse, a tip by Robles and a Wilks kill put the Pirates up 12-4.
Lompoc had a nice three-point run that included an Alyssa Nava ace to close the gap to 13-8 but after trading points back and forth, Santa Ynez won the serve at 23-17 and closed out the set with an ace from Ibarra and a kill by Jasmine Rudd.
In the third set, the teams traded points when, leading 9-8, Santa Ynez ran off three straight points, with another Clouse kill thrown into the mix.
The Pirates extended the lead to 17-9 on a five-point run that featured three aces and a Fieldhouse block.
Ahead 24-16, the Pirates closed out the match when a Lompoc serve went into the net.
“Kylie had eight kills and three blocks,” said Wright. “Rylynn had 17 digs – she was passing well and made some great digs on hard hit balls. Natalie had 21 assists - she never gets tired, works hard and has improved a lot. She’s a really solid setter.”
“Bella is a real leader, Espy plays great around the net and had several good kills and blocks,” said Thomas. “Amy is an awesome passer is strong at the net. Like I said, we have the pieces. We just need to put it all together.
Santa Ynez (7-7, 2-3 CL) players will be out at Friday night’s football game in full force.
The Homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime and three of the senior volleyball players are among the eight queen candidates.
Lauren Fieldhouse, Brynn Rotbart and Marlies Cortez will all be on the queen’s float during Friday afternoon’s homecoming parade through Solvang.
The rest of the team will be on a special girls volleyball float in the parade and then everyone will head over to Santa Ynez High for the Homecoming game.
But the girls won’t have too long to celebrate – they’re back in action Saturday at the Carpinteria Tournament.
Lompoc (3-5, 1-4 CL) returns to action next Tuesday with a road game at Cabrillo.
Girls golf
San Marcos 248, Santa Ynez 280
Santa Ynez lost to San Marcos in a Channel League girls golf match at Sandpiper.
San Marcos’ Alex Manion shot a 43 to earn medalist honors.
Teammates following Manion were Sofia Tasca (45), Anastasia Cotella (49), Jackie Moreno (54) and Allison Seoane (57).
Gracie Church led the Pirates (1-2 CL) with a 48, followed by Erinn Callaghan (51), Olivia Cortopassi (58), Caelyn Linane (60) and a tied at 63 between Bridget Callaghan and Marina Vengel.
Girls Tennis
Santa Barbara 12, Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez High School Junior Claire Hemming, the current Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the week, continued her roll going 3-0 again in a Channel League loss to Santa Barbara.
Hemming won all three sets by identical 6-4 scores.
Freshman partners Sophia Curti and Emmy Withrow won 2 sets, 6-4, 6-3, and Isabella Curti and Alana Hinkens won the last set 6-4.