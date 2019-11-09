VISALIA — After battling top seed San Joaquin Memorial’s block for so long in this championship match, the Righetti volleyball team couldn’t deal with it at the most critical time.
With the Warriors up 14-12 in the fifth set and a point away from the CIF Central Section Division 3 title, the Panthers beat back two match points, ran off the last four points and notched a 16-14 win in set five and a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Warriors at College of the Sequoias Saturday.
“They out-blocked us,” Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said by phone.
“It came down to the blocks. Those were long rallies. The points just didn’t go our way,” at the end.
"They blocked one, and the ball landed in, way deep," in the Righetti back court.
Koertge said, "They had a taller team than we did. We battled their block all night."
San Joaquin Memorial beat Righetti in five sets in the playoffs for the second straight year. The No. 6 Panthers beat the No. 3 Warriors 3-2 in the quarterfinals last year.
The Panthers also wiped out a 2-1 deficit to win that one.
Though the Warriors took a wrenching loss in the divisional title match, “I’m very proud of this group," said Koertge. "They’re a special group who has worked so hard. And this is not the end for us.”
Koertge said Righetti (25-17) has qualified for the state tournament. “We’ll find out where we play Tuesday.”
The Division 3 title match Saturday “was very long,” said Koertge. “It took almost two and a half hours.”
Before the Panthers rallied to win the fifth set, Righetti did some battling from behind itself.
"We were behind 20-15 in the first set and we came back to win that one," said Koertge.
The Panthers took the second set. The Warriors built a lead in the third, the Panthers narrowed the gap but Righetti eventually took the set 25-22.
Koertge said his team "was just off," in the fourth set.
Kyra Allen gave the Warriors a big all-around match, with 18 kills, 13 digs and two blocks.
Mackenzie Kestler, with 18 digs, eight kills, three blocks and two aces, also had a huge all-around match for Righetti.
Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez racked up 40 assists and 20 digs. Katrina Mackinnon had eight kills and three blocks.
Jahnine Ricafrente had 22 digs and two aces for the Warriors. Abigail Salazar had 17 digs and four aces, Alyssa Joseph had three kills and three blocks, and Ava Bradley amassed six kills and one block.
Allen, with 301, was the team's leader in kills going into the title match. Kestler had 288 and Mackinnon had 216.
Valadez, with her well-spread out and varied sets, was a big asset for the Righetti offense all year. She had a whopping 845 assists going into the championship match.
Righetti's high risk, high reward serving strategy paid off more often than not. As of Saturday, the Warriors had 320 aces and 213 service errors.
Boys water polo
Righetti 15, Clovis North 11
After seeing the Clovis North Broncos’ Bohdi Bowden tie the game at 1-all with the first of his game-high five goals, the Righetti Warriors took command and gradually pulled away to move into the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals boys water polo.
The No. 4 Warriors, who played Saturday's game at their home Rob Knight Pool, will play at No. 1 Clovis Buchanan Wednesday in the semis. The start time had not been set at press time.
After Bowden tied the game on a five-meter penalty shot at the 5:O1 mark of the first quarter, Kai Karamitsos scored about 30 seconds later to put the Warriors ahead for good.
Karamitsos and Eric Hidalgo put in four goals apiece for Righetti. Daniel Rodriguez put in three.
As the first half wore on, a swarming Righetti defense usually thwarted whatever the Broncos tried to do on offense. When the visitors did have an open shot, Righetti goalkeeper Nathan Boyer thwarted it.
After the Broncos blocked two consecutive shots, the Warriors went to the lob. It worked. Righetti scored three times that way.
The teams traded goals the third quarter then Hidalgo popped loose, took a pass from Karamitsos and scored early in the fourth to make it 13-7.
The Righetti lead reached 15-7. The last 2:49 the Warriors, trying to play keep away with the ball, kept turning it over instead.
The Broncos finished with four goals during that span, but things were academic by then.
Top seed Buchanan beat Righetti, the No. 3 seed, 14-3 at Fresno State in the 2018 Division 1 title game.
Girls water polo
Clovis East 8, Righetti 4
CLOVIS — The No. 4 Timberwolves downed the No. 5 Warriors in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
"We had plenty of opportunities," Righetti coach Chris Yee said in a text. "We just didn't quite execute the way we wanted to.
"It was a tough loss but a great season."
The Warriors won in the first round after finishing second once again to Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League.
Emily Lopez, Sidney Alter, Chloe Porter and Quinn McGinty scored a goal apiece for Righetti. Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood made nine saves.