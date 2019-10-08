The submitted Arroyo Grande lineup was correct this time, and the Eagles cruised to an 8-1 win over St. Joseph in a Mountain League match at the Knights' courts Tuesday.
The Eagles had to forfeit a 7-2 win over the Knights at Arroyo Grande in the first round of league play because their submitted lineup was incorrect. An Eagles coach said Arroyo Grande's number five and six players were inadvertently transposed on the lineup sheet.
Tuesday's results left San Luis Obispo (7-1 Mountain League going into Tuesday), Arroyo Grande (7-2) and St. Joseph (12-2, 7-2) still in the hunt for at least a share of the league title.
We went far and wide to find the Player of the Week nominees for Week Six. There's a couple candidates from the Lompoc Valley, three from the Santa Maria Valley and two from SLO County. It is time to vote! Go online and give us your pick.
Arroyo Grande will play at San Luis Obispo at 3 p.m. Thursday in a regular season finale. St. Joseph will play at Paso Robles at the same time.
Eagles singles players Peyton Dunkle, Josceline Ramirez, Kaitlin Zarate and Sophie Mitchem all won in straight sets Tuesday. They lost 14 games between them.
Devan Doud took a three-set win for the Eagles at No. 4 singles. Michahjuliana Lundberg, at No. 2 singles, gave the Knights their lone point with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
She remained unbeaten on the year. Lundberg, a freshman, has not lost in singles or doubles.
The Ealges' doubles tandems of Dunkle and Doud, Ramirez and Julia Pitrowski, and Iris Jenssen and Ellie Fuller all won handily in eight-game pro sets. The pairs lost three games between them.
Orcutt Academy 7, Santa Maria 2
The Spartans (6-12, 6-5) defeated the Saints in an Ocean League match at Hancock College.
Orcutt, with Kasyla Pablo, Menali Amarasekora, Isabelle Lopez, Lorrina Bender, Shivani Panchel and Riley Speer, swept the singles set. Ashley Moreno and Genevieve Greco gave the Spartans their doubles point.
Santa Barbara 15, Santa Ynez 3
Claire Collison earned two singles wins for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Dons at Santa Ynez.
Girls golf
Pioneer Valley 225, Bakersfield Highland 305
At Blacklake in Nipomo, their home course, the Panthers shot the lowest score for a Pioneer Valley girls golf team in school history as they garnered a non-league win.
Medalist Breanna Villalobos shot a career low 40 over nine holes for the Panthers. Teammate following were Carmen Guerrero (44), Julia Vargas (44), Clarissa Novela (45) and Madison Hernandez (52).
Guerrero, Vargas and Novela all shot their career low. Jessica Guerra led Highland with a 56.
Arroyo Grande 222 Paso Robles 285
Bella Gunasayan and Emily Webb each shot a 42 to lead the Eagles to another Mountain League win.
Arroyo Grande improved to 5-0 in league play and 7-0 overall.
Claire Marshall carded a 44 for Arroyo Grande, Sora Park shot a 46, Siona Patel came in with a 48 and Sid Pruett shot a 52.
Sophia Hammond and Jenny Armstrong each shot 55 to lead Paso Robles.
Gunasayan and Webb are both freshmen.