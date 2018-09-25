Alana Brady and Nicole Miyamoto spent their day before the Cabrillo and Lompoc girls volleyball contest by helping make sure everything was good and ready for tie-dye night – which was part of their senior projects.
Both girls ended their evening rushing the court with the rest of their team – as the Conquistadores stunned the Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night at home for their first victory of the season. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-19.
Backed by a loud student section that proudly wore multicolored paint and shirts to commemorate the annual cancer awareness night, the Cabrillo girls volleyball players finally got a chance to leave the court with smiles on their faces.
Brady, who is one of five seniors on the CHS girls volleyball roster, also said that the win over LHS was her first time beating the Braves in her varsity volleyball career.
Along with putting time in during practice with the rest of her team, Brady said adding in time for her senior project took up a lot of her time.
“It was very time consuming,” Brady said in her collaboration project with Miyamoto. “It took us four weeks to prep for this night. We had to get donations and we had to get flowers, socks, get our jerseys tie-dyed, etc.”
But the end result saw two schools come together to honor those who lost their life to cancer and those who survived.
Cabrillo came out with specialized pink, blue and gold uniforms. The Braves had 'Lompoc' emblazoned in pink. Braves head coach Moni Thomas wore a pink polo shirt with a blue Lompoc logo.
Cabrillo athletic director Dan Troup then began the evening by recognizing the following people and their families inside the CHS gym: Craig McNamee (died from colon cancer in 2017), Noah Scott (died from Leukemia in 2017), Sandra Pickles (survivor of multiple myeloma), Juan Torres (passed away from stomach cancer), Jacqueline Lashore (passed from lung cancer), Shelli Donald (breast cancer survivor) and lastly, Jean “J.P.” Pottebaum (breast cancer survivor).
Inspirational signs additionally helped decorate the special themed night on both the CHS and LHS walls – with signs that read “Bump Cancer Back,” “Never Give Up” and “Ace Out Cancer.”
Cabrillo (1-12 overall, 1-4 in the Channel League) then fed off of the inspiration inside the gym in the first set.
Morgan McIntyre got the CHS student section to erupt in cheers with her first block of the evening that made it 3-2. Sophomore Marina Agueda then added a spark with a kill and got credited for a block in back-to-back sequences – helping CHS take the 9-3 lead. Cabrillo added most of its first set points off of Lompoc errors, ultimately winning 25-17.
Lompoc responded in the second set by taking the early 6-3 lead. Esparanza Zepeda and Bella Robles were largely responsible for igniting the Braves’ offensive attack. Lompoc led by as many as five points before holding off a late CHS rally to prevail 25-23.
But it was all Cabrillo from there.
In set three, the Conqs turned a 4-4 tie into a 20-12 advantage as more LHS errors plagued the Braves. Lompoc managed to cut the lead to four, but CHS ultimately pulled away and got the final point off of a McIntyre kill.
The fourth and final deciding set saw CHS rally back from being down 15-11 – as Cabrillo went on an 8-2 scoring run to end the evening with the win.
While McIntyre has helped collect victories against LHS on the girls basketball court, this was her first time beating the Braves in volleyball.
“It’s really cool. I haven’t beaten Lompoc in volleyball – so it feels great,” McIntyre said.
The junior especially wanted to win this for her two senior teammates.
“Our seniors Alana and Nicole really worked hard to put this whole thing on. It feels really good to win this for them,” McIntyre said.
The last person to be proud about how the evening went was head coach Rhiannon Turnquist.
“They worked really hard to beat them,” Turnquist said. “I’m really proud we were able to come out with a win on a night like this.”