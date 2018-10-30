Righetti girls volleyball coach Charlie Koertge said beforehand that his team having beaten Fresno San Joaquin Memorial twice in tournaments this year was no guarantee his team would prevail in the playoffs Tuesday night.
Koertge was correct.
The No. 6 Panthers took control for good late in the fifth set and rallied for a 25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10 upset of third seed Righetti in the CIF Central Section Division III Quarterfinals at Righetti's noisy Warrior Gym.
This was Righetti's inaugural season in the Central Section after moving from the Southern Section earlier this year.
"Disappointing loss," said Koertge. "I thought we'd go far (in the playoffs).
"We were in a tough league, but I thought our league would prepare us for this," Koertge said after his team finished 16-16. The Panthers (16-20) will play in the semifinals Thursday.
Righetti finished 2-10 in the Mountain League but drew the No. 3 seed in the Division III Playoffs. San Joaquin Memorial finished second in the County Metro League at 6-4.
This quarterfinal ended with a Bella Ray kill. The Warriors scored the first three points of the fifth set but then made a string of errors and the Panthers scored five straight points.
The Panthers snapped a 6-6 fifth-set tie with four points on their next possession, and that was pretty much it. The Warriors could not bring the set to a tie again.
The big difference for the Panthers this time from the first two times they played the Warriors was, "Their serve receive was really good. They were digging the ball really well," said Koerte.
Righetti's offense had a tough time getting anything past San Joaquin Memorial libero Ashley Graham much of the time.
By contrast, "Our serve receive was off," said Koertge. "A lot of times, the passes weren't there.
"We couldn't get them out of their system. We could never speed the tempo up because the passing was off."
Jessica Powell racked up 18 kills for Righetti and Jenna Wuehtrich had 11. Kyra Allen had five blocks and four kills and Michelle Kestler added five kills and four blocks, but all that wasn't enough.
The Panthers persevered after seeing a 16-9 lead in set two and a 15-8 lead in set three disappear as the Warriors went on to win both sets. The Panthers took the first set after trailing 10-4 early.
Besides Graham's defense, Margaret Smith and Nigelia Ruguina gave the Panthers some consistent hitting, and middle blockers Smith (six feet )and Elizabeth Ladeairous,(5-10) along with outside hitter Katherine O'neill,(5-11) led a tough Panthers' block that the Warriors had a hard time getting the ball over.
"A lot of that had to do with our defense, and our passing preventing us from being able to speed things up on offense," said Koertge.
Besides all that, the Panthers got two fortuitous points at key times on shots that hit the net and rolled over in such a way that the Warriors could do nothing about. The Warriors also misplayed a few balls as they appeared to be heading out, and their communication broke down several times.
The match took about two hours and 30 minutes, partly because of some long rallies and partly because of some delays as an official sorted out some substitutions.
"They weren't substituting their libero the right way," said Koertge. "Once a libero comes out, the player she had subbed for before is supposed to come back in. (The Panthers) weren't doing that.
"The other team (East Bakersfield, which Righetti swept in the first round last Thursday night) had a problem with that too," said Koertge. "I guess the referees don't call them on that over there."
With San Joaquin Memorial ahead 16-14 in the fourth set, the Warriors were tagged for being out of the proper alignment then the Panthers were tagged with the same thing immediately after that. After all that, it was 17-15 SJM.
Koertge said both teams were hit for being out of the proper alignment on the other squad's serve.
"All those delays made it tough," said Koertge.
Koertge appeared to be hit with a yellow card late in the fourth set after another delay but, "That was an error," said the Righetti coach. "There was no yellow card."
CIF tennis
Eagles move to semifinals
Arroyo Grande's girls tennis team will play for a championship in its first year in a new section.
The second-seeded Eagles beat third seed Clovis Buchanan 5-4 in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinals in Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande will play the winner of the Clovis North-Bakersfield Stockdale semifinal for the divisional title next Tuesday. Clovis North, as the top seed, would host the title match with a win, while Arroyo Grande would host Stockdale if the Mustangs advance. The Broncos host Stockdale Wednesday in that semifinal.
Arroyo Grande was a power in the CIF Southern Section, winning league championships and even a CIF-SS Division 3 title in 2013. The Eagles are adjusting to Central Section tennis just fine, which uses a different format from the Southern Section's nine singles and nine doubles matches format.
Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister highlighted the play of Josceline Ramirez, who won a singles point with a 6-2, 6-0 win over over Mikayla Marini.
"She was in our three spot and had lost to this girl last time in straight sets, but ended up beating her 6-2, 6-1," Hollister said of Ramirez. "She stayed out there with patience and that was the difference."
Peyton and Delanie Dunkle, a pair of sisters, each won a singles point and each split up to help win doubles points for the Eagles.
Girls golf
Central Section Championships (Monday)
Righetti senior Claire Alford tied for third place in the individual tournament with a 78 at the par 72 River Island Country Club course in Porterville and advanced to the Southern California Regionals.
Delanie Dunkle and Karley Pinkerton of Arroyo Grande also advanced.
The top two teams and 12 individuals moved on to the SoCal Regionals which will take place at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Nov. 8.
Dunkle finished sixth with an 81. Pinkerton shot an 84 and won by two strokes on a card-off on the back back nine to get in.
Arroyo Grande finished fifth as a team at 470. Clovis West (421) and Clovis North (441) were the team qualifiers for the regional.
Teammates behind Dunkle and Pinkerton were Claire Marshall (83), Sora Park (95) and Sidney Pruett (107).